Stan Lee denies allegations of sexual misconduct towards nurses

Marvel Comics co-founder Stan Lee has been accused of sexual misconduct by a nursing company who has provided care assistants for him.

Lee has categorically denied the allegations in a statement via his lawyers: “We are not aware of anyone filing a civil action, or reporting these issues to the police, which for any genuine claim would be the more appropriate way for it to be handled.

“Instead, Mr Lee has received demands to pay money and threats that if he does not do so, the accuser will go to the media. Mr Lee will not be extorted or blackmailed, and will pay no money to anyone because he has done absolute nothing wrong.”

*whispers* I've met Stan Lee and I would not be surprised he's the kind of guy that takes silence as a "yes" and "no" as "convince me" — Donna Dickens (@MildlyAmused) January 9, 2018





The accusations were raised by Dailymail.com who claim a nursing company terminated their contract with the 95-year-old after several of their nursing professionals complained of sexual harassment.

The report does not name the sources, or the company, but it does claim that Lee allegedly propositioned the nurses for sex, exposed his penis to them and touched them inappropriately.

The news website spoke to one source, with knowledge of the situation, who said: “Stan doesn’t seem to care what people think of him, he’s lost his filter. There has been a stream of young nurses coming to his house in West Hollywood and he has been sexually harassing them. He finds it funny.

“He walks around naked and is vulgar towards the women, he asks them for oral sex in the shower and wants to be pleasured in his bedroom. He uses the word p***y and f**k in their presence.”

Lee joins a long list of men who have been accused of sexual misconduct via a newspaper article. The New York Times’ expose of Harvey Weinstein opened the floodgates and since then Kevin Spacey, James Toback, Matt Lauer, John Lasseter, Louis CK and Brett Ratner have all been publicly accused.

