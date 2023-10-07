Staind’s ‘Confessions of the Fallen’ Bows in Top 10 on Album Sales Chart

Staind returns with its first studio album in more than a decade, as Confessions of the Fallen debuts at No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated Oct. 7), securing the group its sixth top 10 on the tally. The new set sold 11,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 28, according to Luminate.

Also in the top 10 of the new Top Album Sales chart, the latest releases from Kylie Minogue, The Rose, Tom MacDonald & Adam Calhoun and Cannibal Corpse all arrive.

Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now Luminate. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

The Confessions album was preceded by a pair of hits on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, “Lowest In Me” and “Here and Now.” The former hit No. 1 in August, spending two weeks in charge, and it marked the band’s fifth No. 1 and first leader since 2011’s “Not Again” ruled for seven weeks.

Of Confessions’ first-week sales, physical sales comprise 7,000 (5,000 on CD and 2,000 on vinyl) and digital downloads comprise a little over 4,000.

Confessions marks the first studio release for the group on BMG, after its six studio albums from 1999 through 2011 were all released through either Elektra or Atlantic.

While Staind hasn’t issued a studio set since Sept. 2011, its frontman, Aaron Lewis, has been busy notching hits on Billboard’s since the spring of 2011. Lewis has scored a total of five solo albums on Top Album Sales, including the chart-topping Sinner in 2016. His most recent solo release, Frayed at Both Ends, debuted and peaked at No. 5 last year.

At No. 1 on Top Album Sales, Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts spends a third straight week atop the list with 23,000 copies sold (down 49%).

Kylie Minogue’s new studio album Tension bows at No. 2 with 19,500 sold – her biggest sales week in nearly 20 years. It’s the third top 10-charting effort for Minogue.

V’s Layover falls 2-3 with 12,000 sold (down 45%). The Rose nabs its first top 10-charting set on Top Album Sales as Dual launches at No. 5 (10,500), Tom MacDonald and Adam Calhoun join forces for their second top 10 set as The Brave 2 launches at No. 6 (10,000) and Cannibal Corpse rocks in at No. 7 with Chaos Horrific (8,500; the band’s third top 10).

Rounding out the top 10 of the new Top Album Sales chart is three former No. 1s: Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (9-8 with 7,500; down 18%), Swift’s Midnights (11-9 with just over 7,000; down 8%) and NewJeans’ 2nd EP ‘Get Up’ (holding at No. 10 with 7,000; down 16%).

In the week ending Sept. 28, there were 1.559 million albums sold in the U.S. (down 6.6% compared to the previous week). Of that sum, physical albums (CDs, vinyl LPs, cassettes, etc.) comprised 1.232 million (down 7.8%) and digital albums comprised 327,000 (down 2.1%).

There were 537,000 CD albums sold in the week ending Sept. 28 (down 6.5% week-over-week) and 686,000 vinyl albums sold (down 8.8%). Year-to-date CD album sales stand at 25.586 million (up 0.6% compared to the same time frame a year ago) and year-to-date vinyl album sales total 34.099 million (up 19.4%).

Overall year-to-date album sales total 73.825 million (up 6.1% compared to the same year-to-date time frame a year ago). Year-to-date physical album sales stand at 60.080 million (up 10.5%) and digital album sales total 13.745 million (down 9.7%).

