Staffers recall Capitol insurrectionists hunting Nancy Pelosi: 'It haunts me'

Two of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s staffers, Alisa La and Kelsey Smith, appeared on a CNN special report Sunday, where they spoke about their experience during the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, and the lasting effects it’s had. Specifically, they spoke about listening as the mob hunted their boss.

“Just the way he was chanting her name. It haunts me,” Smith said. “He was not going to be nice if he found her or someone associated with her.” “It could have been multiple men that were doing that too,” La added. “I mean, we don’t know.”

Smith is also haunted by the moment the rioters found the office in which they were hiding.

“So we’re hearing it from behind us, and in front of our door, so it was completely — the sound surrounded us to the point we’re just hearing the shouting and the yelling and the banging and the crashing and shattering of glass,” Smith said. “But then once they started banging on the door, that’s all I heard. That’s what I still think about, the door sound.”

But, as La pointed out, the insurrectionists failed to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the next president.

“We went back and did our job,” La said. “We fulfilled our constitutional duty, and they will never break us.”