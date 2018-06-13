Stacy Keibler Confirms She's Expecting Second Child With Sweet Family Photos

The 38-year-old actress and WWE star is already mom to 3-year-old daughter Ava.

Congrats are in order for Stacy Keibler!

The 38-year-old actress and former WWE star took to Instagram on Tuesday to confirm she's expecting her second child. Keibler is already mom to 3-year-old daughter Ava with her husband, Jared Pobre.

The sweet family strolls alongside the beach in the cute photo as Keibler shows off her growing baby bump in a long, white dress. Ava matches her mom in white dress of her own and a flower crown, while Pobre looks dapper in a white button-up and vibrant jeans.

"Soon, we’ll be a family of 4! Our hearts are filled with love ☺️ 💕💕," Keibler captioned the slideshow.

Before marrying Pobre in 2014, Keibler dated George Clooney for two years, from 2011 to 2013. Clooney went on to get married himself in 2014 and welcomed twins Alexander and Ella with wife Amal last year.

The Clooney twins celebrated their first birthday earlier this month -- and Clooney told ET all the details of the special day at the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute on Thursday.

"Yesterday was their birthday. They are one year," he shared, joking that the twins "slept" as part of their celebrations. "They were kind of on Europe time, so they were sleeping during most of the day. We had a cake, [we were] waiting, and we wake them up and show it to them, and then they go back to sleep."

See more in the video below.

