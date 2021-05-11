Stacey Abrams’ Novel ‘While Justice Sleeps’ to Be Adapted by Working Title Television

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mónica Marie Zorrilla
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stacey Abrams’ latest novel, “While Justice Sleeps,” will be adapted for a series by Working Title Television, part of NBCUniversal International Studios. The announcement comes after a high-stakes bidding war for the former member of the Georgia House of Representatives and fervent voting activist’s new legal thriller. The Universal Studios Group division prevailed and won the rights to the book, which is out Tuesday from Penguin Random House.

“After weathering the competitive storm to secure Stacey’s novel, we are elated to have come out on top,” said Tim Bevan, co-chairman, Working Title Television, in a statement. “This is one of those rare moments when the opportunity feels right, and we look forward to developing this thrilling project with the multi-hyphenate Abrams.”

More from Variety

“As the media landscape continues to flourish with infinite content, we are excited to embark on this journey with Stacey, who has played an instrumental role in the American narrative and now, television industry,” added Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman, Universal Studio Group. “We look forward to bringing a level of authenticity, cultural representation and universal storytelling to this project, which we believe audiences will enjoy.”

Per the synopsis, the two-time New York Times best-selling author’s novel follows Avery Keene, a brilliant young law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Wynn, whose descent into a coma plunges the court, and the country, into turmoil and turns Avery’s life upside down. She is immediately notified that Justice Wynn has left instructions for her to serve as his legal guardian and power of attorney. Plunged into an explosive role she never anticipated, Avery discovers not only that Justice Wynn had been secretly researching one of the most controversial cases before the court — a proposed merger between an American biotech company and an Indian genetics firm, which promises to unleash breathtaking results in the medical field, but also that Justice Wynn suspected a dangerous conspiracy that infiltrates the highest power corridors of Washington.

“While Justice Sleeps” is the first novel published under Abrams’ real name. Her previous romance novels and memoirs were written under the pseudonym, Selena Montgomery. Abrams, who will be executive producing, said that she wrote the book to “unravel a political mystery about power and secrets through the eyes of a protagonist dealing with her own demons.”

“I am excited about the book’s release today, and I look forward to working with Working Title Television and Universal Studio Group to bring the intriguing world of Avery Keene to television,” Abrams continued. She is repped by UTA, who brokered the deal, and The Loewenthal Company.

The project will be produced by Working Title Television with Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner executive producing alongside Abrams. Working Title Television’s Head of TV for the US, Katy Rozelle is overseeing the development and also serves as an executive producer. Working Title Television is best known for Amazon Prime Video’s “Hanna,” Netflix’s “Tales of the City” and BBC One’s “The Luminaries”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Legends of the Hidden Temple Revival With Adult Players Ordered at The CW

    Olmec is finally ready to pick on somebody his own size. The iconic Nickelodeon game show Legends of the Hidden Temple, now featuring adults as contestants, is being revived at The CW. In addition to the aforementioned giant stone head, this “reimagining” of the classic series will also bring back other fan-favorite elements, including the […]

  • Demi Lovato to Prove the Existence of Aliens in Unscripted Peacock Series

    If Rob Lowe and his sons can investigate the paranormal (R.I.P., The Lowe Files!), what’s stopping Demi Lovato from doing the same? Absolutely nothing, according to Peacock. The streamer has ordered Unidentified With Demi Lovato, a four-part unscripted series in which Lovato, her sister Dallas Lovato and her “skeptical” best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery will […]

  • Jaguars plan to sign Tim Tebow as a tight end

    The Jaguars plan to sign Tim Tebow as a tight end, according to NFL Network. Tebow hasn't played an NFL game since 2012 and has never caught a pass as a pro. He reunites with Urban Meyer, who's now the head coach in Jacksonville and coached Tebow at the University of Florida

  • Former Washington quarterback Colt Brennan dies at age 37

    Colt Brennan was a star quarterback for the University of Hawaii from 2005-07, ending his career as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in

  • John Mulaney & His Wife Are Divorcing 3 Months After He Left Rehab

    Another year, another celebrity split.

  • Human and Gorilla Mom Bond Over Their Infants in Viral Zoo Video

    Warning: this is unbelievably cute.

  • Comparing the post-crisis economy vs. post-pandemic economy

    As the economy continues to recover, Julie Hyman, Myles Udland, and Brian Sozzi discuss the many factors affecting the recovery in the post-pandemic economy that differed from the post-crisis economy.

  • NASA spacecraft starts trip back to Earth after collecting asteroid samples

    NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is attempting to complete a mission to visit Bennu, a skyscraper-sized asteroid some 200 million miles (320 million km) from Earth, survey the surface, collect samples and deliver them back to Earth. Staff celebrated at the OSIRIS-REx control room in Colorado as the space vehicle pushed away from the asteroid, whose acorn-shaped body formed in the early days of our solar system.

  • Don't expect Sandra Oh to return to 'Grey's Anatomy': 'I have moved on'

    Oh played Dr. Cristina Yang from 2005 to 2014.

  • Good Doctor Recap: Tragedy Strikes

    Warning: The following contains spoilers from the May 10 episode of ABC’s Good Doctor. The Good Doctor‘s Shaun and Lea suffered an unimaginable loss on Monday when Lea had a miscarriage, five months into her pregnancy. The episode picked up the day after Lea’s collapse. Her obstetrician had determined that her scare at the end […]

  • Donald Glover Says TV and Film Are Getting ‘Boring’ Because ‘People Are Afraid of Getting Cancelled’

    The actor posted his musings on Twitter just days after co-star LaKeith Stanfield faced backlash for a Clubhouse chat Donald Glover has returned to Twitter, and he has some thoughts to get out. Early Tuesday morning, the actor posted a set of tweets addressing why he thinks TV show and movies have been boring lately: cancellation. In his first tweet since November of last year, Glover noted that he’d been seeing people on Twitter “havin a discussion about how tired they were of reviewing boring stuff” when it comes to new series and movies. For him, the boredom stems from a lack of risk-taking, due to a fear of being cancelled. “We’re getting boring stuff and not even experimental mistakes(?) because people are afraid of getting cancelled,” the actor tweeted. “So they feel like they can only experiment w/ aesthetic. (also because some of em know theyre not that good).” saw people on here havin a discussion about how tired they were of reviewing boring stuff (tv & film).— donald (@donaldglover) May 11, 2021 we're getting boring stuff and not even experimental mistakes(?) because people are afraid of getting cancelled— donald (@donaldglover) May 11, 2021 so they feel like they can only experiment w/ aesthetic. (also because some of em know theyre not that good)— donald (@donaldglover) May 11, 2021 In the hours following his tweets, a debate was sparked on whether Glover was referring to “cancel culture” or if he was simply saying creators are afraid of their shows literally getting shut down by networks, with fans rushing to defend the actor on the latter. not Donald Glover getting cancelled bc people thought he was criticising cancel culture when he was actually talking about TV shows not being renewed😭😭😭 the jokes write themselves at this point— lauren🌙 (@lanaskittens) May 11, 2021 Donald Glover is talking about shows literally getting canceled off the air and off networks. Not canceled by media and society. Please use your brains.— Donald Gambino (@BecausetheLando) May 11, 2021 That said, Glover hasn’t had many projects canceled lately, beyond a planned “Deadpool” series with FX in 2018. The actor is currently in Europe — explaining the seemingly very late hour of his tweets — filming season three of his hit series “Atlanta.” Among the cast is Lakeith Stanfield, who faced backlash this week for participating in and moderating a Clubhouse chat that devolved into anti-Semitic comments. Though the actor addressed the situation and posted a formal apology on his Instagram, people on Twitter weren’t necessarily forgiving. A Jewish woman who had been involved in the chat and asked to remain anonymous told The Daily Beast “His reputation being on that stage was on the line. Twitter was watching and he was not calling out the anti-Semitism that was happening.” Donald Glover has not clarified on his tweets, going silent on the platform once more, leaving people to interpret his words and their timing as they will. Read original story Donald Glover Says TV and Film Are Getting ‘Boring’ Because ‘People Are Afraid of Getting Cancelled’ At TheWrap

  • SNL Is Accused Of Cultural Appropriation In A Sketch About Gen Z Slang

    Update: In response to the backlash against SNL, co-head writer and “Weekend Update” anchor Michael Che posted a statement on Instagram. “I’ve been reading about how my ‘gen z’ sketch was misappropriating AAVE and I was stunned cause what the f— is ‘AAVE’? I had to look it up,” he wrote in a now-deleted post. “Turns out it’s an acronym for ‘African American vernacular english.’ You know, AAVE! That ol’ saying that actual black people use in conversation all the time…” Che received some backlash for appearing to defend the show and the sketch, rather than examine the harm done by appropriating Black vernacular. He has since removed his post entirely. This story was originally published on May 10. This weekend’s Saturday Night Live episode was already fraught with controversy. Hosted by tech billionaire Elon Musk, SNL has been facing backlash for weeks now over their choice to elevate a COVID conspiracist billionaire. Then, to make matters worse, Musk — masquerading as a comedian — participated in one of the show’s more offensive sketches of the past year. In a segment called “Gen Z Hospital,” SNL attempted to make light of Gen Z slang, but what transpired was a deeply problematic routine that appropriated African-American Vernacular English, or AAVE. During the sketch, a group of friends dressed up as stereotypical Gen Zers — pastel-colored hair, over-the-shoulder fanny packs, absolutely no skinny jeans, the whole nine — were in a hospital waiting room, desperate to hear news of their “bestie” who got into a car accident while doing tricks on Instagram Live. The entire sketch then shows the cast members as Gen Zers speaking to Musk, who played the doctor (heaven forbid), in a distinct vernacular: they described their “bestie” as taking an “L,” hailing her as a “real one,” and then managed to shove the phrases “bro,” “bruh,” “no cap,” “stan,” “go off, king,” “sis,” and “cuh” into a matter of minutes. When their bestie died, the sketch ended with an “iconic” Supreme-branded urn, memorials given in the “It’s the __ for me” format, and a group selfie. Of course, the writers of this sketch saw this as a fun exercise in mocking an entire generation, but what they did was rebrand AAVE as Gen Z slang, and this did not go over well — particularly with Black people online. “Love the relabelling of AAVE and a few assorted BLACK LGBTQ+ phrases as ‘Gen z’ speak,” one Twitter user wrote on Sunday. “Love to see the erasure in real time.” AAVE — a vernacular rooted in African and Caribbean Creole English dialects — was created in Black communities that were enslaved generations ago as a means to communicate with one another. Some words, like “lit,” “bae,” and “slay,” have managed to enter the mainstream, often because they are popularized by Black musicians. And while appropriation of these terms has become so widespread, it’s entirely different when a for-profit platform that reaches millions of people across generations uses an entire language for comedy. “This is why black people (AA) want to gatekeep aave,” another person tweeted. “Aave isn’t some funny internet language created by some teens on TikTok nor is it slang, it’s a whole dialect with its own rules. Black people have been literally speaking like this during slavery of course-more words have been added and changed but still aave is apart of black culture.” For as long as AAVE has been co-opted by the internet — specifically by white communities, both queer and cis — Black history continues to face erasure. “Sis” and “fam” and “cuh” are not terms that originated on TikTok for white people to appropriate in jokes. These words and phrases came from a history of resistance. And Black people were criticized for generations for not using “proper” English until people on the internet adopted our language. The origins of our language are being steadily erased, quickly stolen, and co-opted for mainstream comedy. AAVE has been repackaged as cute. But attributing AAVE to an entire generation of young people — over and over again — will continue to hurt Black communities in this country. SNL has yet to make a statement regarding their use of AAVE. Neither has Elon Musk, who participated in the sketch. But, does this really surprise anyone? After all, they once had a noted racists host the show, too. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Pete Davidson Doesn't Get All The Elon Musk DramaSNL Shouldn't Be A Playground For BillionairesShane Gillis Will Not Join SNL

  • Sean Hannity Threatens Jimmy Kimmel: 'Don’t Talk About My Show Anymore'

    "If he wants me to remind his bosses at Disney of all the crap that he’s done over the years ... I’ll be glad to pick that fight," said the Fox News personality.

  • Megadeth Issues Statement on Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Bassist David Ellefson

    Veteran heavy metal quartet Megadeth have released a statement regarding sexual misconduct allegations against bassist David Ellefson, who recently denied that he was “grooming” an underaged girl via online messages and videos. “We are aware of the recent statements regarding David Ellefson, and are watching developments closely,” the band wrote in a statement posted on social media […]

  • Donald Glover says the fear of being canceled has led to 'boring' films and TV shows

    Donald Glover, who is also known by his stage name Childish Gambino, is the writer and creator of the multi-Emmy award-winning FX comedy "Atlanta."

  • How Siesta Key 's Chloe Trautman Lost 50 Pounds and Transformed Her Life

    In an exclusive interview with E! News, Chloe Trautman explained how fans will see another side of her this season on MTV's Siesta Key.

  • 9-1-1: Lone Star Shocker: Owen's Search For the Truth Ends With a Tragic Twist

    Warning: We’re about to spoil the final twist from Monday’s 9-1-1: Lone Star. Haven’t watched? You’ve been warned. Owen managed to clear his good name on Monday’s 9-1-1: Lone Star, which concluded his two-part saga as a suspected arsonist. Unfortunately, the episode also marked the beginning of a living nightmare for another member of the […]

  • ‘Army of the Dead’ Review: Zack Snyder’s Zombie Heist Is a Ridiculous and Gory Good Time

    Ever the maximalist ringmaster, Snyder's macabre and funny undead epic is escapism writ large.

  • Marvel fans are going nuts over this new ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ spoiler

    Marvel and Sony will deliver the most exciting Spider-Man story made to date later this year, and that’s only possible because the stars are finally aligned to support this new story. First of all, Spider-Man 3 is part of the MCU, which gives the movie access to a universe that’s far richer than anything Sony did on its own. It's a universe that grew on the backs of other Marvel heroes rather than the friendly neighborhood superhero. Marvel also benefited from Peter Parker’s arrival, integrating the character perfectly into the well-oiled Avengers machine. This brings us to the second reason why No Way Home will be so different than what Sony has done in the past, the fantastic Far From Home cliffhanger that dropped during the film’s credits: The world knows who Peter Parker is for the first time ever. And last but not least, it'll be exciting because of the worst-kept secret in MCU history so far, a No Way Home spoiler that’s impossible to avoid because everyone is talking about it. Spider-Man 3 will be a multiverse story that will tie together all of Sony’s old Spider-Man films. More importantly, the film will advance one of the MCU’s next significant storylines, the multiverse. Now, a new leak says that the film will also deliver the iconic scene that Spider-Man fans are waiting for. Before you read any further, however, you should know that some spoilers follow below. Multiverse stories will allow characters to meet their alter egos from different timelines, something we’ve already experienced in Avengers: Endgame. The Cap vs. Cap fight scene is an excellent example of what will be possible in the MCU’s multiverse. Incidentally, Endgame also told us how characters like Iron Man and Black Widow might come back to life after their heroic deaths. We could get alternate versions like the new Loki and Gamora who were introduced in Endgame. And, of course, we already met an alternate version of an essential MCU character in the same movie. The Thanos who the Avengers battle and defeat in Endgame’s climactic war scene is a villain who reaches Earth from the past of a different timeline. Thor had already killed the main timeline’s Thanos long before then. Spider-Man 3 will feature three different versions of Spider-Man. There’s the protagonist, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. He’ll be joined by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, with both actors reprising their Spider-Man roles from Sony’s Spider-Man films that aren’t part of the MCU. This is the big No Way Home "secret" that Marvel and Sony are desperately trying to conceal, even though there’s plenty of evidence that all three Spider-Men will be in the movie. The secret might be out, but Spider-Man 3 will still be incredibly exciting. We have no idea what happened in the MCU for the other Spider-Men to spill over in the main timeline and we don't know how it’ll all be fixed. Of course, it’ll also be amazing to see the three Spider-Man characters meet. If you’ve been hoping that Marvel and Sony might include that iconic Spider-Man pointing meme in the film, you should know that your wish might come true. That’s according to Andy Signore, who learned that a "real-life version" of the scene has been filmed. https://twitter.com/andysignore/status/1391591039568433152 According to Signore, it’s Tobey and Tom who meet first, with Garfield dropping in later. This is absolutely the Easter egg that we’d expect from a live-action Spider-Man film, and Marvel fans are already going nuts on social media in anticipation of this scene. The image of two Spider-Men pointing at each other is one of the most recognized memes out there, and it fits perfectly with a multiverse story, even though the two Spider-Men in that image are not both versions of Peter Parker. In the image, one of the two characters is Peter and the other is an impersonator who Spider-Man quickly captures. Here’s the whole story about the scene that inspires memes like this one: https://twitter.com/NeptuneVegas/status/1391568428478119938 Regardless of whether or not the pointing Spider-Men scene is real, No Way Home will probably be the most exciting film of the year when it comes to the overarching MCU story. Spider-Man 3 is set to premiere on December 17th, with a first teaser trailer expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

  • ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Trailer: Tom Hardy Returns in Andy Serkis’ CGI-Packed Sequel

    Andy Serkis directs this sequel to the 2018 box-office smash.