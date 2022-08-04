Stacey Abrams claims Kansas abortion vote will be repeated in Georgia 'if women show up'

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams appeared on All In With Chris Hayes Wednesday, where she weighed in on the citizens of Kansas overwhelmingly supporting reproductive rights in a statewide ballot initiative on Tuesday. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that the State Constitution guaranteed the right to an abortion, taking the matter out of the legislature’s hands. The Republican led state legislature’s only option to change that was to leave it up to the voters.

“I am strongly pro-choice because I understand that this is about freedom, this is about access, this is about a right for a woman to choose her future, and I believe that Georgia is going to follow Kansas’s lead,” Abrams said. “We do not allow ballot initiatives in Georgia, so the ballot initiative is voting me as governor of Georgia.”

While praising the outcome in Kansas, Abrams also castigated Georgia Governor Brian Kemp for signing into law a 6-week abortion ban in the state last month.

“If women want the ability to determine what their lives look like economically and socially, then we have to elect a governor who believes in the woman’s rights. I am the only candidate in this race who does so,” Abrams said. “Brian Kemp has said that he’s overjoyed by this law, by this extreme ban, this lethal ban on women. And we know that what we saw in Kansas will be repeated here in the state of Georgia if women show up.”

Abrams applauded the people of Kansas, who turned out in unexpectedly high numbers. This could be due to the fact that voter registration in the state skyrocketed by 1000% after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

“They wanted the right to freedom for women in that state,” Abrams said. “They refused to allow women to be relegated to second-class citizenship, and I’m proud of Kansas and I’m proud of America for taking the steps we need to take to protect abortion care in the United States of America.”

All In With Chris Hayes airs weeknights at 5 p.m. on MSNBC.

