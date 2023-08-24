St. Anne's Credit Union Free Summer Concert features tribute band Petty Larceny

FALL RIVER — It's time to move on, time to get going.

To the St. Anne’s Credit Union 28th annual Free Summer Concert, that is!

Slated for Saturday, Aug. 26, at Heritage State Park on Davol Street, this year's concert begins at 4:30 p.m. and stars Petty Larceny, a Tom Petty tribute band.

Refreshments will be available for purchase. Food truck service and giveaways begin at 4 p.m. and the concert is scheduled to last until 6:30 p.m.

According to Petty Larceny's website, they are New England's number one Tom Petty tribute band.

Petty Larceny has been together for more than a decade, and they've won two consecutive Worcester Music Awards for “Best Tribute Band."

They also cover songs from the Traveling Wilburys, Mudcrutch, and Stevie Nicks.

Petty Larceny is made up of:

Scott Edman: Lead vocals, guitar, harmonica

Matt Marshall Bruce: Guitar, vocals

Phil Maltais: Guitar, vocals

Brian Lizotte: Drums

Kent Anderson: Keyboards, vocals

Frank Christy: Bass

Kendra Bruce: Lead and harmony vocals

To keep up with Petty Larcency, visit www.petty-larceny-band.com.

According to the Facebook event page for this year's St. Anne's Credit Union Free Summer concert, this event is sponsored in cooperation with WSAR and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.

