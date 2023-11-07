St Albans Cathedral graffiti exhibits artist's spiritual quest

An exhibition showcasing graffiti artwork in a cathedral is opening to the public.

St Albans Cathedral in Hertfordshire brought in a street artist to be its 2023 artist-in-residence.

Ant Steel, who lives in the city, has spent eight months producing works in collaboration with local people.

He said the exhibition - entitled Graffiti and Grace: An Artistic Journey Through My Life's Phases - represented a "spiritual quest".

When asked about the link between graffiti and an ancient building, Mr Steel was quick to point out that he was "not actually painting on any of the walls".

"This is funny in a way, because there are between 2,000 and 3,000 pieces of [medieval] graffiti in the cathedral," he said.

Instead he was invited to bring his work, already painted, into the cathedral.

He oversaw workshops with groups including children, asylum seekers, refugees and adult learners.

Mr Steel described the collection as "vibrant and eclectic" and said Graffiti and Grace "is more than an art exhibition".

"It's a narrative told through spray cans and brushes, a testament to the belief that even in the chaotic cityscape of life, there is a unique beauty, a message, and indeed, grace to be found," he said.

Canon Kevin Walton said St Albans Cathedral was "very blessed by Ant's time with us".

"Art and beauty have long enhanced this sacred space, both in formal ways but also in those informal marks of graffiti left by generations of pilgrims," he said.

The exhibition is on until 30 November in the North Transept of the Cathedral.

