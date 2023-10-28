Squealer: Feeding Time
Tyrese Gibson (Fast and the Furious) and (Sons of Anarchy) star in a terrifying thriller inspired by real events. When young women begin to disappear across a small town, a police officer and a street-smart social worker follow clues to a remote pig farm and discover the local butcher has been bringing his work home. Enter the world of a serial killer and experience the blood-curdling horror of a film bound to take your breath away.