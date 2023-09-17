'Spy Kids: Armageddon': Everything you need to know, plus where to stream all the 'Spy Kids' movies

The OSS is about to get some new recruits in the Spy Kids division. (Everett Collection, Robert Rodriguez/Netflix)

Oh, shiitake mushrooms, the Spy Kids are back again. Robert Rodriguez's thrilling film franchise responsible for iconic quotes like "my parents can't be spies — they're not cool enough!" is getting a reboot. And you know what that means: The OSS has some new recruits. While the newest chapter of Spy Kids is being sold as a fresh start for the franchise, there will no doubt be some Easter eggs from the original early 2000s movies in the new Netflix movie. So whether you're a superfan or the plot of Spy Kids has remained top secret from you so far, we've got a mission for you.

Here's how (and where) to watch the full Spy Kids franchise, plus what you need to know about the newest Spy Kids sequel.

When does Spy Kids: Armageddon come out?

Spy Kids: Armageddon premieres Friday, Sept. 22, exclusively on Netflix.

Spy Kids: Armageddon cast:

Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla, Connor Esterson and Billy Magnussen star in the newest Spy Kids movie. Robert Rodriguez returns as the director for Spy Kids 5.

Spy Kids: Armageddon plot:

Two kids unknowingly help a game developer unleash a computer virus that wreaks havoc on all technology. Luckily, their parents just so happen to be the two greatest secret agents in the world.

Where to watch all the Sky Kids movies

Looking to relive your childhood — or your kids' childhood? Here’s where you can stream every Spy Kids movie, from the first one to the new Spy Kids movie, Spy Kids: Armageddon.

Spy Kids (2001)

When their secret super spy parents are captured during a high stakes mission, their kids, Carmen and Juni, have to learn the ropes of the business on their own so they can rescue them from a maniacal genius. The first Spy Kids movie stars Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alexa Vega, Daryl Sabara, Danny Trejo, Alan Cumming and Tony Shalhoub. You can watch Spy Kids free with ads on YouTube or stream it on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)

Now working full time as agents for the OSS, Carmen and Juni have to deal with rivalries between fellow Spy Kids, double agents and a fantastical island crawling with mutants. Taylor Momsen, Emily Osment, Matt O'Leary and Steve Buscemi join the cast in Spy Kids 2, which you can watch free with ads on YouTube or stream on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003)

Now retired from the OSS, Juni is called back into the fray when he discovers that Carmen has been declared missing inside a mind-controlling video game. Now, Juni has to find his sister, get to Level 5 and shut down Game Over before its creator can take over the world. Sylvester Stallone and Salma Hayek join the core cast in Spy Kids 3, which you can watch free with ads on YouTube or stream on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011)

Long after the Spy Kids department of the OSS has been phased out, two kids discover their new stepmom's super secret career, and team up to help her save the world from the Timekeeper. Spy Kids 4 stars Jessica Alba, Rowan Blanchard and Mason Cook. Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara also make appearances as Carmen and Juni. Currently, you can’t stream Spy Kids 4 anywhere, but you can rent it on Amazon Prime Video.

Rent on Prime Video

Spy Kids: Mission Critical (2018, TV series)

This animated Netflix series follows Carmen and Juni through OSS Academy.

Watch on Netflix

Spy Kids: Armageddon (2023)

When a powerful Game Developer unleashes a reality-bending computer virus, two kids have to speed up their super spy training to save their parents — and the world. Spy Kids 5 is an official reboot of the Spy Kids series, starring Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla, Connor Esterson and Billy Magnussen. The new Spy Kids movie premieres Sept. 22 on Netflix.

Watch on Sept. 22