‘Springfield of Dreams: The Legend of Homer Simpson’: Morgan Spurlock Documents ‘The Simpsons’ Baseball Legacy — Watch

Twenty-five years ago, back in 1992, Homer Simpson did what was only possible for Homer Simpson, and that was singlehandedly win a big softball game for his power plant team. The Season 3 episode, “Homer at the Bat,” told the story of this tremendous athletic achievement, one which also involved MLB players like Wade Boggs, Jose Canseco, and Steve Sax in the city of Springfield.

Who doesn’t remember where they were on that fateful day? Now, Fox Sports is commemorating this historic anniversary with its own documentary, directed by Morgan Spurlock. “Springfield of Dreams: The Legend of Homer Simpson” will feature highlights from the game and the events leading up to it, such as the moment Homer’s historic Wonder-Bat was first created.

“I love ‘The Simpsons’ so much and am proud to be reunited with them on this incredible special. A special so special that it not only celebrates Springfieldian Homer Simpson, but one that reminds us all that maybe if we tried a little less, great things can happen,” said Spurlock in a statement.

Read More:‘The Simpsons’ Calls for Aid for Puerto Rico During ‘Game of Thrones’-Themed Premiere

Boggs, Canseco, and Sax will all be featured in the documentary, offering their insight on what exactly happened during “Homer at the Bat.” In addition to the former MLB players, interviews were also conducted with legendary sports broadcasters Joe Buck and Bob Costas, New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio, Tim Gunn, and current Yankee slugger Aaron Judge — as well as Springfield residents Homer, Moe, Chief Wiggum and Apu (in never-before-seen animated clips, voiced by Dan Castellaneta and Hank Azaria).

According to Fox Sports, “Viewers with an NFL matchup airing at 1:00 p.m. ET get to watch the documentary at 4:30 p.m. ET; viewers with an NFL matchup airing at 4:05 p.m. ET get to watch the documentary at 3:00 p.m. ET.”

If you plan to set your DVR, however, “Springfield of Dreams: The Legend of Homer Simpson” will air Friday, October 20 at 6 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

Check out the sneak peek below:

