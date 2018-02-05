Scoundrels, unite! Han, Lando, Chewie team up in first 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' trailer

Rogue One isn’t the only solo Star Wars Story anymore. The young Han Solo feature — called, simply, Solo: A Star Wars Story (except in China) — released its first full-length trailer on Good Morning America this morning, giving us our longest glimpse yet at a movie that has endured a rough-and-tumble journey to the big screen. As has been widely reported, Star Wars franchise keeper Kathleen Kennedy dropped Ron Howard into the cockpit after original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were ejected over “creative differences.” Of course, Rogue One had its own turbulent origin story and went on to be warmly received by audiences; Solo is clearly hoping to chart a similar course en route to its May 25 premiere. While last night’s Super Bowl teaser was a little underwhelming, the full trailer offers some exciting glimpses at what Howard has in store, along with some fan-friendly callbacks to Star Wars lore. Here’s our deep dive into the minute-and-a-half long Solo spot. —Gwynne Watkins, Ethan Alter and Adam Lance Garcia

Han Solo used to fly for the Empire

Yesterday’s Super Bowl teaser showed young Han enlisting in what appeared to be the Imperial Army — and sure enough, the trailer opens with Han explaining via voice-over that he was “kicked out of the flight academy for having a mind of my own.” That detail of Han’s backstory, along with the idea that he was “running scams on the streets” as a child, seems to have been borrowed from the Star Wars Legends (a.k.a. the Expanded Universe) novels, specifically A.C. Crispin’s Han Solo Trilogy, originally published in the late ’90s. In those stories, Han rebelled against the Empire because of its involvement in slave trading — and one of the slaves he freed was a certain Wookiee we all know and love. We’ll have to see whether the film borrows that idea as well, or invents a new origin for Han’s Life Day-celebrating friend.

View photos Emilia Clarke and Ehrenreich, plus Han Solo’s golden dice, in Solo. (Photo: Disney/Lucasfilm) More

The Mother of Dragons is Han’s original bestie

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is playing Qi’ra, a name that has a long history, and a multitude of spellings, in the Star Wars universe. (For example, Kira was Rey’s original name in The Force Awakens.) We still have much to learn about this Qi’ra, but judging from this sneak peek, it’s she — rather than Lando or Chewie — who is Han’s closest confidante at this point in his life. We see her flying in his speeder, riding in the Falcon, and hanging out (or working?) in a space-age nightclub. “I might be the only person who knows what you really are,” she tells Han. The trailer audience could say the same.

View photos Could Thandie Newton be playing a character with a personal connection to Han Solo? (Photo: Disney/Lucasfilm) More

Rogue Two?

Rogue One put a Dirty Dozen spin on the usual Star Wars shenanigans, bringing together a tough-minded team to complete an impossible mission. Woody Harrelson’s Beckett appears to have similar ambitions, telling Solo, “I’m putting together a crew” for an as-yet unspecified heist. That crew unites Original Trilogy colleagues Han, Chewie, and Lando (Donald Glover) — who we see piloting the Falcon — with newcomers Qi’ra, the droid L3-37 (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), a mystery alien who isn’t Maz Kanata, and Westworld star Thandie Newton as a still-unnamed character. Our guess? Newton may be playing Sana Starros, who pretended to be Han’s wife for a robbery, then refused to move on.