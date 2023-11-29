Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2023 is not difficult to guess

Taylor Swift took the top spot as Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2023 with 26.1 billion global streams.

Set to the tune of “Cruel Summer,” a new one-minute video inundated with fan-friendly clues from all of her eras ends with the words “Congrats Swifties, it’s been a long time coming.”

Billboards started to appear on Tuesday hinting at the most globally streamed artist and featured a black snake, friendship braces and a burning “Lover house.”

“Overall, 2023 was defined by the epic return of major female artists,” said Aliza Rabinoff, the senior vice president of entertainment for Spotify, in a news release, “sonic diversity across the charts, and a global music culture that saw the rise of powerful genres.”

More than 574 million people worldwide contributed to the end-of-year stats. Spotify also launched its popular Wrapped on Tuesday, including new interactive features to help fans celebrate.

For Swift fans specifically, there are colors associated with particular eras that will appear as their playlist progresses.

Globally, here are the top ten most-streamed artists:

Taylor Swift Bad Bunny The Weekend Drake Peso Pluma Feid Travis Scott SZA Karol G Lana Del Rey

Most-streamed albums globally:

Most-streamed songs globally:

Follow Bryan West, the USA TODAY Network's Taylor Swift reporter, on Instagram, TikTok and X as @BryanWestTV.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Taylor Swift is most-streamed artist of 2023 on Spotify