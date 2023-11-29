Spotify Wrapped is here: How to view your favorite songs, artists and podcasts of the year

Jennifer McClellan, USA TODAY
·3 min read
Spotify Wrapped is here, making us take a good hard look at who we really are as music fans.

Whether you’re shocked by your top songs or are more self-aware of your playlists, Spotify Wrapped delivers data-driven facts about users' listening habits.

Users can find a full breakdown of their Spotify top artists, albums, songs and podcasts along with a slew of other information like their top genres and the cities where fans with similar tastes live.

Spotify revealed 574 million people around the world listened on its platform this year. Their top global artist is Taylor Swift, with more than 26.1 billion global streams. Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Drake and and Peso Pluma round out the Top 5.

Keep reading for more details about how to access your Wrapped experience and what’s new:

How do I view my Spotify Wrapped?

To promote its Wrapped experience, Spotify gave Lil Yachty its own little yacht.
First, make sure your Spotify is updated to the latest version.

Like last year, users can access Wrapped in the Spotify app on iOS and Android. When you launch your updated app, the Wrapped experience will show up on your home screen (click that little house on the bottom left bar).

New this year, users can also view the experience on mobile web view via desktop at Spotify.com/Wrapped.

What date does Spotify Wrapped come out?

Spotify launched Wrapped 2023 at 8 a.m. ET on Nov. 29. That’s a day earlier than the Nov. 30 launch last year, which was earlier than the Dec. 1 reveal in 2021.

What period does Spotify Wrapped cover?

Spotify isn’t sharing exact dates this year, but their ballpark listening window is Jan. 1 through “a few weeks before launch.”

In previous years, data collection stopped Oct. 31. The company has said the October date allows it time to complete the Wrapped report for users.

What’s new in Spotify Wrapped 2023?

What, you thought Wrapped would be the exact same as last year? Nope.

Here are some new features to look out for:

  • Me in 2023: Users will see which of a dozen Spotify-created characters best describes their listening habits. Examples of characters include the Shapeshifter (“you’re quick to move from one artist to the next”), the Luminary (“you play light, upbeat music more than others”), and the Alchemist (“you create your own playlists more than others do”).

  • Sound Town: Users will be matched to a city based on listening data and shared artist affinity. Cities can be anywhere around the world.

New to Spotify Wrapped in 2023 is the genre sandwich, which shows users' top genres in a sandwich design.
Here’s how fan-favorite Spotify Wrapped features have been updated:

  • Top 5 genres feature will display users’ top five music genres as a sandwich-inspired design.

  • Top 5 artists goes a step beyond the list to let users see the month their listening peaked for each artist (did you listen to Taylor Swift the most during the month you had Eras Tour tickets? Us too.)

  • Top artists is also where users will get to see a video message from one of more than 40,000 artists including Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Peso Pluma, NewJeans, SZA, KAROL G and Dolly Parton.

  • Wrapped Feed: On the Spotify Home screen, this feature wraps everything into one place. Users can find best of editorial playlists, merch from top artists, concerts near you and more.

  • Spotify’s AI DJ: This feature is available for the first week after launch, and will guide listeners through their personalized Wrapped.

  • Wrapped Blend: Users can invite friends to create a Blend and tap the ‘2023 Wrapped Top Songs’ filter to combine all of your top songs from this year into one shared playlist.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to view your Spotify Wrapped and what's new in 2023

