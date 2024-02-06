Spotify Hits 236M Paying Subs as User Figures Beat Estimates, Quarterly Loss Narrows

Audio streaming giant Spotify posted fourth-quarter subscriber gains as part of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings report on Tuesday. It also reported a narrowed fourth-quarter operating loss despite special charges, compared with the company’s €32 million initial forecast, but the loss came in below its later updated guidance.

The company ended 2023 with 236 million paying premium subscribers, up from 226 million as of the end of September and compared with its forecast that it would reach 235 million in the latest period. “Fourth-quarter net additions of 10 million contributed to a record full year of net additions of 31 million,” the firm said.

Stockholm-headquartered Spotify, led by CEO Daniel Ek, also reported that it hit 602 million monthly active users (MAUs) as of the end of 2023, up from 574 million at the end of the third quarter. The company had previously estimated it would end the latest period with 601 million MAUs. “Net additions of 28 million represented the second-largest Q4 net addition performance in our history,” it said on Tuesday.

Spotify’s quarterly operating loss amounted to €75 million, “which was better than our updated guidance,” it said. “Excluding one-time charges, we generated €68 million in adjusted operating profit, which is more than double the third quarter as the business continues momentum towards sustainable growth and profitability.”

Last week, Spotify struck a new multiyear podcast deal with Joe Rogan. As part of its, The Joe Rogan Experience show, which has been the top podcast of the year globally at Spotify for the past four years, will soon be distributed across several podcast platforms, as well as on YouTube, rather than remaining exclusive to Spotify. In addition to distribution, Spotify will handle advertising sales for the podcast.

The company also launched an audiobooks offering for premium subscribers on Oct. 3, starting in the U.K. and Australia, followed by the U.S.

Amid escalating costs, Spotify has been undertaking several cost-cutting measures. The streaming giant laid off 200 employees in June, after previously laying off 600 employees in January and conducting layoffs in October. The company has also made programming cuts, including ending its exclusive podcasting deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in June. And Spotify merged podcasting studios Parcast and Gimlet into a single division after canceling 10 shows from the two companies.

