Spotify to Cut 17 Percent of Global Workforce

Music streaming giant Spotify is making another round of job cuts, slashing 17 percent of its global workforce.

In a blog post published Monday, founder and CEO Daniel Ek wrote that the new layoffs would “reduce our total headcount by approximately [17 percent] across the company.” The Stockholm-based company currently has a global headcount of just under 10,000.

The cuts come after the company decimated the headcount at its podcast division, with layoffs in January and June this year that followed cuts in October 2022.

“I realize that for many, a reduction of this size will feel surprisingly large given the recent positive earnings report and our performance,” Ek wrote explaining the decision. “We debated making smaller reductions throughout 2024 and 2025. Yet, considering the gap between our financial goal state and our current operational costs, I decided that a substantial action to rightsize our costs was the best option to accomplish our objectives. While I am convinced this is the right action for our company, I also understand it will be incredibly painful for our team.”

