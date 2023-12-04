Spotify to axe 1,500 workers to save costs

Nick Edser - Business reporter
·2 min read
Sam Smith
Sam Smith appeared recently at the 2023 Spotify Wrapped Live event in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Swedish music-streaming giant Spotify has announced it is cutting 17% of its workforce, about 1,500 jobs, as the company seeks to clampdown on costs.

Chief executive Daniel Ek said he had made the "difficult" decision with economic growth slowing "dramatically".

Spotify employs about 9,000 people, and Mr Ek said "substantial action to rightsize our costs" was needed for the company to meet its objectives.

He added he understood the cuts would be "incredibly painful for our team".

"I recognize this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions", Mr Ek said. "To be blunt, many smart, talented and hard-working people will be departing us."

Spotify cut staff earlier this year but the plans announced on Monday dwarf those previous plans.

In its latest results, Spotify had reported a profit of €65m (£55.7m) for the three months to September - its first quarterly profit for more than a year - helped by price rises and higher subscriber numbers.

Mr Ek said that given the recent "positive" results, the job cuts being announced "will feel surprisingly large" for many people.

He said Spotify had considered making smaller reductions during 2024 and 2025, but decided that more drastic action was needed to improve the company's finances.

Since it launched, Spotify has spent a lot of money on growing the business, and in securing exclusive content such as podcasts created by the likes of Michelle and Barack Obama as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The deal with Harry and Meghan cost a reported $25m (£19.7m) and saw just 12 episodes delivered over two and a half years before the deal ended in June.

Commenting on podcast content, Mr Ek told the BBC in September: "The truth of the matter is some of it has worked, some of it hasn't."

Recommended Stories

  • Spotify cuts 17% jobs amid rising capital costs

    Spotify is eliminating about 17% jobs, its third round of layoffs this year, as the music streaming looks to become "both productive and efficient." In a note to employees Monday, Spotify founder and chief executive Daniel Ek said right-sizing the workforce is crucial for the company to face the "challenges ahead." Spotify employs about 10,000 people, meaning that Monday's move will impact over 1,500 employees.

  • Spotify laying off 17 percent of employees across the company

    In a pre-holiday shocker, Spotify is laying off 17 percent of its workforce across the company.

  • 49ers are top dog, Packers are scary, first overall pick race | Sunday Night Blitz

    Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab react to every game from the Week 13 NFL Sunday slate as they attempt to get ahead of the biggest storylines of the week and give their instant analysis to every game. Fitz and Frank start off by highlighting a wild Sunday night game, where Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers made a statement that they are to be taken seriously in a tight NFC Wild Card race. The San Francisco 49ers left no doubt that they should be atop everyone's power rankings this week and the race for the first overall pick is heating up with the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots both refusing to win games. Later, Fitz and Frank react to each and every game from the weekend, highlighting the Los Angeles Rams on a win streak and staying in the playoff hunt, C.J. Stroud and the rest of the AFC South continuing to outperform expectations, Tyreek Hill for MVP (again) and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the episode by looking ahead to the Monday night game, as the Jacksonville Jaguars will attempt to keep rolling against a Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals.

  • Popular 'Simpsons' character finds love and gets a wedding and viewers are pleased

    Groundskeeper Willie finally finds his lassie, and fans couldn't be happier for the bride and groom.

  • Packers-Chiefs' wild final drive included 1 questionable call, 1 suspect no-call and an Isiah Pacheco ejection

    The final drive included a controversial late hit on Patrick Mahomes, a pass interference that wasn't called and an ejection after Isiah Pacheco threw a punch.

  • India's MoveinSync eyes $50–60M in fresh funding

    MoveinSync, an Indian startup offering mobility solutions to blue-chip companies for workplace commute, is engaging with investors to raise a growth round, according to people familiar with the deliberations. The 14-year-old startup is engaging with investors to raise about $50–$60 million, part of which is to offer partial exit to some early backers, the people said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private. Bessemer Venture Partners is one of the investors that is engaging with MoveinSync, two people said.

  • The Playlist: Fantasy basketball Week 7 waiver wire pickups & In-season Tournament info you need to know

    With the In-Season Tournament nearly at the finish line, fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus presents his top waiver wire pickups and important advice for the week ahead.

  • Gravel gets funding from NEA to support Indonesia’s booming construction industry

    Indonesia’s construction industry is growing quickly, driven by residential and industrial building, alongside infrastructure development plans by the government. The founders of Gravel want to change that by making it easier to find workers and other construction professionals. Investors include New Enterprise Associate (NEA), Marvell Technology Group co-founder Weili Tai, Cadence Design System executive chairman Lip-Bu Tan, SMDV, East Ventures and other strategic investors.

  • The 40+ best deals at Walmart this weekend — Save up to 80% on Vizio, Dyson, HP and more

    Also on deck: family-friendly Hasbro games on markdown, Beats wireless headphones for under $100, a snuggly electric blanket for half off and much, much more.

  • Sunday Night Football: How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers game tonight on NBC

    Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.