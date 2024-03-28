Sportswriter Explains How Donald Trump Allegedly Cheats At Golf After His Two-Trophy Win

Sportswriter and author Rick Reilly is second-guessing Donald Trump's reported golf heroics after he recently claimed to have won two championship trophies at his West Palm Beach golf club.

Reilly alleged that the former president is a cheat at the game, pointing out that Trump has never won a golf tournament on a course that isn't his own. Trump was recently seen on social media being presented with a trophy by golf legend Jack Nicklaus as his wife, Melania, watched from her seat.

Sportswriter Labels Donald Trump A Cheat

During an appearance on "Deadline White House" with Nicolle Wallace, Reilly recounted his experience golfing with the former president.

The sportswriter claimed that Trump is a loser and does cheat at the game.

"I've always said golf is like bicycle shorts. It reveals a lot about a guy," he began. "And what it reveals about this guy is that he cannot lose. He has to win, and he will do anything to cheat."

"And I know because I played golf with him, and he took seven mulligans. He took a 'give me chip-in.' I've never even heard of a 'give me chip-in,'" he added, per People Magazine.

The Sportswriter Gave Instances Where The Ex-President Didn't Play By The Books

Reilly went on to recount some tales where Trump seemingly didn't play by the books yet won a championship.

He claimed he has seen the billionaire politician win tournaments even though he wasn't "in the state when the tournament's played," and that Trump also won a tournament in North Korea when he was talking to leader Kim Jong Un. Reilly claimed he witnessed this happen during a two-day tournament this year.

"What he does [is] he just calls in and goes, 'I usually beat that guy, give me the trophy,'" Reilly alleged.

"And I know this because when I play with him, he goes, 'You know what I do to win these championships, don't ya?' and I go, 'Please tell me. Give it to me.' And he goes, 'Anytime I buy a new course, I play the first round all by myself, and then I declare myself the club champion,'" Reilly added. "So that's what kind of guy this is."

'Trump Has Never Won A Championship At A Course He Doesn't Own'

Rilley went further to point out that Trump has "never won a championship at a course he doesn't own and operate," adding that the presumptive Republican party candidate has played at stricter courses like Pebble Beach and Lake Tahoe and has never been in "the top half."

"Can you just talk about how outside the ethos of the sport it is to cheat so audaciously?" host Wallace asked.

"Well, I don't know anything about politics, but I know about golf," Rilley replied. "I've covered it for about 45 years. It's not a sport where you can cheat. It's just not in the game."

"Because Nicolle, if you're a hundred yards over here and I'm a hundred yards that way, I trust that you're not gonna foozle it, kick it, throw it. And you trust that I'm not going to. And that's the only way to play," he continued. "Because there's no refs, you can't possibly cover that much territory."

Reilly also alleged that Trump always uses a "turbo-charged golf cart that goes three times as fast" as his competition's, which gives him time to move the balls around before people catch up.

"One time in L.A. he was playing $50 a hole with these three guys. He hits it in the pond. They see the splash. By the time they get there, [the ball's] in the middle of the fairway, and they're like, 'What the f--- Donald,' and then he goes, 'It must have been the tide,'" Reilly recounted.

Donald Trump's Aide Denies Reilly's Allegations

According to the news outlet, Trump's campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, responded to Reilly's allegations, claiming the author suffers a "severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome."

"Rick fantasizes about having a golf game as good as President Trump. But instead of putting in the hard work to improve his s----- game, Rick allows his severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome to completely take over his life. He should seek urgent medical care before it's too late," Cheung said.

It comes after Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Sunday to brag about winning two championships at his golf club.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: "It is my great honor to be at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach tonight, AWARDS NIGHT, to receive THE CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY & THE SENIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY. I WON BOTH!"

Joe Biden Mocked His Predecessor's Golf Trophy Wins

Trump was presented with a trophy by golfing great Jack Nicklaus, who endorsed him in 2020. Nicklaus is the sport's all-time leader, having won 18 major championships.

"A large and golfing talented membership, a GREAT and difficult course, made the play very exciting," Trump wrote on Truth Social to show his excitement. "The qualifying and match play was amazing. A large and distinguished group will be there tonight. Very exciting, thank you!!!"

On X (formerly Twitter), President Joe Biden took a swipe at his political rival by sarcastically congratulating him on his wins.

Biden wrote in a short tweet, "Congratulations, Donald. Quite the accomplishment."