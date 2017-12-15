The Last Jedi destroys everything we thought we knew about Star Wars (SPOILERS)

“Let the past die. Kill it, if you have to. It’s the only way to become what you were meant to be,” Kylo Ren says in The Last Jedi.

Little did we know when we heard that line in an early Last Jedi trailer that it would sum up Rian Johnson’s approach to the second instalment in the new Star Wars trilogy.

Where The Force Awakens was happy to retread the past, The Last Jedi is determined to push things forward. It changes the mythology of the series in significant ways, opening up a universe of possibilities.

A lot of people assumed that The Last Jedi would be an Empire Strikes Back remake and, while there are parallels with that film, they’re used as starting points, rather than being the end-game.

MASSIVE SPOILERS FOLLOW. SERIOUSLY.

In Empire Strikes Back, Vader tempts Luke by asking him to join him to overthrow the Emperor, which will allow them to rule the galaxy together as father and son.

In Jedi, Kylo Ren kills his father figure, and joins with Rey to overthrow the First Order, establishing himself as the new Supreme Leader – THEN he asks Rey to join him, and doesn’t seem all that bothered when she refuses (he’s more than happy to rule on his own).

This is indicative of a subtle shift of focus in The Last Jedi, which majorly changes the series’ key themes. The original trilogy was about connecting with the past, expressed through Luke resurrecting the Jedi and reconnecting with his father, Darth Vader.

The new trilogy is about moving on from the past, expressed through Ren leaving Vader behind (smashing the mask that represents his attempts to live up to his grandfather’s legend), becoming his own man and doing what Vader could not – ruling the galaxy.

In another Empire Strikes Back parallel, Luke hangs out with Yoda and discusses the ways of the force. Except, here, they’re talking about the end of the Jedi, not the beginning. Yoda, who once said the Jedi only use the force for knowledge and defence, never for attack, is literally encouraging Luke to attack knowledge – to burn down the Jedi library and allow his students to move beyond him. The fate of all mentors, this is. And, it seems, of this series.

Star Wars is going through an evolution – paying tribute to what came before (The Force Awakens was Han’s film, The Last Jedi is Luke’s, Episode IX was going to be Leia’s) while moving away from it.

In The Force Awakens, we assumed Rey was our protagonist – it’s why we all put so much weight into the identity of her parents. In The Last Jedi, it’s revealed that her ancestry doesn’t matter – her past, or rather, the past of the franchise, isn’t important – she’s not a Kenobi, or a Solo, or even a Skywalker, because those names won’t matter in a couple of movies time.