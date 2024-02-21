‘Splash City’ Film From Rapper Berner and 4 Ways Entertainment Sets Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Berner, the American rapper and CEO behind the cannabis brand Cookies, in association with 4 Ways Entertainment, has set the cast for their first joint film, “Splash City.”

Alex Ferrufino, David Mansanalez, John Mercado, and Arie Rose of 4 Ways are set to produce the coming-of-age thriller set against the backdrop of “the real and raw subculture of the San Francisco Bay Area,” according to a press release. The script for “Splash City” was written by David Mansanalez and Berner, with Ferrufino directing the film.

With an emphasis on casting Bay Area locals, Berner and 4 Ways have tapped actors T.J. Atoms (“Wu-Tang: An American Saga”), Reed Shannon (“The Wilds” and Emmy Nominated series “Arcane”) and Christopher Ammanuel (“Black Lighting”).

Zack Sowers (“Deadly DILF”), Destiny Hernandez (“Chicago Med”), Vivian Lamolli (“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies”), Dylan Kenin (“Mayor of Kingstown”), Hazel Renee (“Empire”) and Steve Villegas (“S.W.A.T.”) are also on the bill.

Ferrufino directed the HBO Latino Short Film Award-winning “Slipping into Darkness” and also saw success with 4 Ways’ short film “In Broad Daylight.” Berner will serve as the executive producer for “Splash City” and fully finance the project.

“My goal in the film space is to bring the San Francisco Bay Area to life as I feel it’s untapped, and there are plenty of stories to tell,” said Berner in a statement. “‘Splash City’ is a movie about the smash-and-grab culture and crew from the Fillmore district in San Francisco. It has the feel of the Bay Area’s version of New Jersey Drive meets Juice.”

The film will also have an original soundtrack, with artists and collaborators to be announced at a later date.

