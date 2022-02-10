Spice Girls’ New Project Isn’t the Reunion Tour Fans Were Hoping For… It’s a LEGO Set

Spice Girls and LEGO Brickheadz Spice Girls - Credit: LEGO/Rankin

Spice Girls fans hoping for another reunion tour (or that long-awaited animated movie) may be waiting a little while longer, after British tabloids reported this week that the girl group may have split (again). But though plans for another tour have been shelved, there is still some news to look forward to for the “Wannabe” group’s fans.

Spice Girl member Melanie C announced on Twitter Thursday, that the Spice Girls will be immortalized in LEGO form, as part of a new LEGO BrickHeadz Spice Girl Tribute set.

The LEGO set, available for purchase beginning March 1, features mini buildable brick versions of each Spice Girl, coupled with their own microphone and stand.

This is the first time in LEGO history that “actual people” have made it into the BrickHeadz collection. Previous BrickHeadz launches have been characters from popular movies and TV including DC Comics, Harry Potter and Star Wars.

The designs for the new Spice Girl collection feature iconic looks worn by the British girl band themselves — think: the Gucci-designed Union Jack dress that Geri Halliwell wore during the 1997 Brit awards and Emma (Baby Spice) Bunton’s quintessential baby pink dress that’s still recreated by hundreds of millennials during Halloween each year. According to LEGO designer Daniel Squirrell, the brand wanted to capture the “essence and nostalgia of the Spice Girls, through their iconic looks.”

Each Spice Girl Tribute set will come with mini buildable versions of all five singers including Mel B., Mel C., Bunton, Halliwell and Victoria Beckham. There are 578 lego pieces in total including a brick base plate allowing you to showcase your favorite Nineties group on your desk, nightstand or bookshelf. Each buildable BrickHeadz is just over three inches tall as well, so it won’t take up too much space amongst your home or office decor.

You’ll be able to shop this Spice Girls tribute set starting March 1, so mark your calendars. Hard-core Spice Girls fans can also enter a LEGO sweepstakes on March 1 to receive a signed copy of the new LEGO BrickHeadz set. Though no additional information is available currently, make sure to create a free LEGO VIP account right now for when the sweepstake goes live.

