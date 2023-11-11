Spice Girl Geri Halliwell Looks Back At Her Iconic '90s Fashion

Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell-Horner is taking a walk down memory lane. Ginger Spice chatted with Access Hollywood while she was promoting her book "Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen" and she broke down her '90s fashion, including her iconic Union Jack dress. "I totally DIY'd that. That's a tea towel [on the dress] and those boots, you know what I did, I got car spray and sprayed the boots," she told Access. Geri's book "Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen" is out now.

