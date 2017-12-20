Spectacular Greatest Showman flashmob stuns London shoppers

London’s Covent Garden was home to an incredible flashmob that surprised and delighted Christmas shoppers earlier this week.

The stunt, celebrating the upcoming release of 'The Greatest Showman', saw over 30 singers and dancers perform two of the film's leading tracks, 'This Is Me' and 'The Greatest Show'.

BRIT School graduates Ashley Glazebrook and Glen Murphy, better known as Twist and Pulse, also took part in the stunt that saw crowds packing into Covent Garden.

'The Greatest Showman' tells the story of a visionary performer (inspired by P.T. Barnum) who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. 'The Greatest Showman' is directed by exciting new filmmaker, Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“La La Land”) and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Rounding out the cast are Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson.

'The Greatest Showman' is release in the UK on 26th December 2017.