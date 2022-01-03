  • Oops!
How a special unit heavily consisting of German-born Jews helped topple Nazi Germany

On Sunday, Jon Wertheim from “60 Minutes” examined the U.S. military special unit known as the Ritchie Boys. The unit gathered intelligence on the Nazi empire during World War 2 and was primarily comprised of German-born Jews who fled the anti-Semitic government.

According to historian David Frey, the Ritchie Boys interrogated P.O.W.s and used their knowledge of the country to infiltrate the military and help end the war.

“​​Their work saved lives?” asked Worthiem.

“Absolutely,” Frey said. “They certainly saved lives. I think that's quantifiable. Part of what the Ritchie Boys did was to convince German units to surrender without fighting.”

For many of the Ritchie Boys the job was personal. 99-year-old Guy Stern fled Germany as a boy because of religious persecution. He enlisted after the 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor.

“I had an immediate, visceral response to that, and that was, this is my war for many reasons,” Stern said. “Personal, of course, but also this country -- I was really treated well.”

