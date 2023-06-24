Taylor Swift teases song off 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'

Taylor Swift shares a clip from "Mine," a single off "Speak Now." (Photo: Shanna Madison/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift may be tearing up the stage on the Eras Tour , but she’s also taking the time to promote her upcoming album: the re-recorded version of 2010’s Speak Now.

The upcoming album, titled Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), drops on July 7, and on Saturday, the “Lavender Haze” singer took to social media to share a clip from a brand-new version of her single “Mine.” A clip from the song appears in a new video in which Swift shows off the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) purple vinyl, while sporting one of her most iconic rhinestone Eras Tour bodysuits. The caption of the post reads, “13 days til we return Speak Now to its mother.”

“Mine” is a particularly significant song for Swift’s re-record process, thanks to the lyrics, “You are the best thing that’s ever been mine.” Swift’s mission with the re-records is to regain control of her music after her former label, Big Machine Records, was sold to music manager Scooter Braun in 2019. At the time, Swift accused Braun, who has worked with Justin Bieber and Kanye West, of “manipulative bullying.” She also denied that she was given the opportunity to purchase the masters of her music, something that Big Machine CEO Scott Borchetta denied at the time.

After much fan speculation as to when she would drop her next re-record, Swift announced the release date for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) at her Eras Tour concert in Nashville. (On the tour, Swift only plays one track off Speak Now, which is the TikTok-viral track "Enchanted.")

In a subsequent Instagram post , the Grammy winner wrote of the album, “I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it.”