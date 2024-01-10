Spanish Civil War Drama From ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ EP Finds Its Scribe

EXCLUSIVE: The Spanish Civil War drama being helmed by The Handmaid’s Tale EP Matthew Hastings has found its scribe.

Irma Correa, whose past credits include Netflix Spain hits Alba and If Only, is penning the drama, which was first revealed by Deadline in 2022 and is produced by My Life with the Walter Boys indie iGeneration Studios.

Inspired by real life events, Villa Paz follows a team of idealistic medics who convert a royal palace into a field hospital. Set in Spain in 1937, an international team of volunteers toil tirelessly at the hospital, as rivalries and relationships imperil their battle to save lives. No network is attached as of yet.

The series was created by iGeneration’s Max Benitz – who starred opposite Russell Crowe in Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World – with Hastings showrunning and directing.

Correa will write, having penned two of Netflix Spain’s biggest series in recent years. She is repped by Alter Ego Talent House.

“Working on this project means a lot to me, both professionally and personally,” she said. “Speaking about the thousands of international volunteers who came to fight against fascism during the civil war in my country is an act of poetic justice.”

IGeneration has found success of late with Netflix YA series My Life with the Walter Boys, which is currently sitting fourth in the streamer’s global top 10 with 4.4M views in the past week. IGeneration also made Netflix’s The Kissing Booth movies starring Jacob Elordi.

