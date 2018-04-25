Spain gives top arts award to filmmaker Martin Scorsese

In making the award, the jury hailed his ‘mastery, innovation and classicism’.

American filmmaker Martin Scorsese has been awarded Spain’s Princess of Astorias award for the arts.

The jury described him as an uncontested major figure of contemporary cinema.

New York-born of Italian descent, Scorsese has produced and directed dozens of fiction and documentary films, including Taxi Driver, Cape Fear, Casino and The Wolf Of Wall Street.

The 75-year-old has also worked on popular TV series and performed as an actor.

The jury described his work as “transcendent”, uniting “mastery, innovation and classicism”.

The 50,000-euro (£43,700) award announced on Wednesday is the first of eight prizes, also including social sciences, sports and scientific research, handed out annually by a foundation named for Crown Princess Leonor.

The awards are presented each autumn.