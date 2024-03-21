Spaghetti & Meatballs Is Cooked on ‘The Masked Singer’: Watch

On an evening when the Piano Man’s music filled the room, it was Spaghetti & Meatballs who rolled out of the competition on Fox’s The Masked Singer.

The celebrity contestants got down for “Billy Joel Night” on Wednesday (March 20), which saw the pasta master pitted against Poodle Moth, Clock and Lizard, with the loser going home early.

Spaghetti & Meatballs dished up “Only the Good Die Young,” Clock turned back time with “Piano Man,” Lizard performed “Uptown Girl” and Poodle Moth hit “Just The Way You Are.”

Even panelist Robin Thicke got in on the action, belting out Joel’s “My Life.”

Spaghetti & Meatballs and Lizard found themselves in the bottom bracket, and in a duel for a lifeline. Both performed “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song),” but it was the Spaghetti Man who was moving out.

Before he got licked and sent out of the competition, the Spaghetti & Meatballs helmet came off to reveal Masterchef judge and restaurateur Joe Bastianich – a personal friend of Billy Joel.

This man can sing and cook, though none of the judges were able to make the food connection.

“You have an incredible voice,” Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg remarked.

Singing, the TV personality explained, “is a passion for me my whole life. So, when I got the opportunity to do this and share with you all, I jumped on it.”

Bravo.

Bastianich as Spaghetti & Meatballs follows the exit of Savannah Chrisley (as Afghan Hound) and Kevin Hart (as Book) in this 11th season of Fox’s quirky singing competition.

Nick Cannon returns as host of The Masked Singer, which features the returning judges Thicke, McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and newbie Rita Ora, who is filling in for Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger, who had a stint on London West End performing in Sunset Boulevard.

Watch Spaghetti & Meatballs’ performance and unmasking on The Masked Singer.





