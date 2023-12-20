‘Spaceman’, Sasquatch Sunset’ & ‘Seven Veils’ Set For Berlinale Specials Line-Up

The Berlinale has announced the first seven productions, including one series, to be invited to the Berlinale Specials strand of its 74th edition running February 15 to 25.

The line-up will include the world premiere of Johan Renck’s Spaceman, featuring Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayyar, Isabella Rossellini and Paul Dano in the cast.

There will also be international premieres for Atom Egoyan’s Seven Veils, featuring Amanda Seyfried, Rebecca Liddiard, Douglas Smith, Ambur Braid, Michael Kupfer-Radecky in the cast, as well as David and Nathan Zellner Sasquatch Sunset, with Riley Keough, Jesse Eisenberg, Nathan Zellner and Christophe Zajac-Denek.

“We are happy to celebrate these films along with the great performances of Amanda Seyfried, Lena Dunham and Stephen Fry, Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg, Hunter Schafer and Dan Stevens. And we are especially looking forward to welcoming back Carey Mulligan to Berlin, and, for the first time, Adam Sandler, representing Johan Renck’s Spaceman,” said Artistic Director Carlo Chatrian

The festival said the complete Berlinale Specials line-up will showcase 20 titles, which are due to be finalized by mid-January.

The first titles announced for Berlinale Specials

Cuckoo

by Tilman Singer | with Hunter Schafer, Dan Stevens, Jessica Henwick, Marton Csókás, Jan Bluthardt Germany 2024

Berlinale Special Gala | World premiere

Dostoevskij (Dostoevsky)

by Damiano & Fabio D’Innocenzo | with Filippo Timi, Gabriel Montesi, Carlotta Gamba, Federico Vanni Italy 2024

Berlinale Special | World premiere | Series

Sasquatch Sunset

by David & Nathan Zellner | with Riley Keough, Jesse Eisenberg, Nathan Zellner, Christophe Zajac-Denek USA 2024

Berlinale Special | International premiere

Seven Veils

by Atom Egoyan | with Amanda Seyfried, Rebecca Liddiard, Douglas Smith, Ambur Braid, Michael Kupfer-Radecky Canada 2023

Berlinale Special Gala | International premiere

Spaceman

by Johan Renck | with Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayyar, Isabella Rossellini, Paul Dano USA 2024

Berlinale Special Gala | World premiere

Treasure

by Julia von Heinz | with Lena Dunham, Stephen Fry, Zbigniew Zamachowski Germany / France 2024

Berlinale Special Gala | World premiere

Wu Suo Zhu (Abiding Nowhere)

by Tsai Ming-liang

Taiwan / USA 2024

Berlinale Special | World premiere | Documentary Form

