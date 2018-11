mrmustard: He has booked hotel rooms and meeting spaces to them, sold an entire floor in one of his buildings to them and, in desperate moments in his career, gotten a billionaire from the country to buy his yacht and New York's Plaza Hotel overlooking Central Park. President Donald Trump's ties to Saudi Arabia run long and deep, and he's often boasted about his business ties with the kingdom. "I love the Saudis," Mr. Trump said when announcing his presidential run at Trump Tower in 2015. "Many are in this building." Now those ties are under scrutiny as the president faces calls for a tougher response to the kingdom's government following the disappearance, and possible killing, of one of its biggest critics, journalist and activist Jamal Khashoggi. "The Saudis are funneling money to him," said former federal ethics chief Walter Shaub, who is advising a watchdog group suing the president for foreign government ties to his business. That undermines "confidence that he's going to do the right thing when it comes to Khashoggi." Prince MBS has bragged that Jared Kushner is "in his pocket"