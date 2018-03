Just months after the Sputnik launch, the U.S government began testing the Vanguard project. Exactly 60 years ago, on March 17th 1958, Vanguard 1 was sent into space from Cape Canaveral, Florida, becoming the second satellite launched by the U.S.

