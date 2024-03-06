Southwest Airlines’ New Seat Design for 2025 Sparks Outrage: ‘We Are Getting Lawn Chairs’

TikTok users compared the update to “Ozempic seats” and “slates of granite” on a post shared by the airline in February

TikTok Southwest Airlines' updated seat design for 2025

Southwest Airlines debuted its updated seat design that will be featured on all new planes in early 2025

A TikTok posted in February by the airline immediately drew criticism from fliers who think the seats look uncomfortable

Despite the backlash, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed to PEOPLE that the seats still have the same width and legroom as their current ones

Southwest Airlines is debuting its new seat design for 2025 — but some travelers aren’t very happy about it.

The airline unveiled the sleek layout in a February TikTok alongside the caption, “New fit check! 💯Introducing our updated cabin design and new seats! You can catch this interior on new aircraft deliveries beginning next year. Not to mention our ongoing rollout of adding bigger bins and in-seat power ports to our current planes!”

In the clip, the cameraman walks through the aisle of an airplane featuring Southwest’s old seats. “The plane interior you see,” they wrote in white text over the video.

The next shot cuts to the updated cabin interior featuring the new, streamlined seats equipped with a small heart detail at the bottom corner of every headrest. An additional tray to prop iPads and phones against is also shown.

“The updated interior coming next year 😏,” the airline wrote over the clip.

Related: Alaska Airlines Passengers Who Survived Mid-Air Blow Out Suing Airline, Boeing for $1 Billion

In the comments section of the video, fliers were quick to criticize the new design.

“So we get thinner, more uncomfortable seats with a heart on it,” one user wrote, while another added, "Why not just put in wooden benches? They'd be just as comfortable!"

TikTok Southwest Airlines' updated seat design for 2025

“Ozempic seats ✨😭,” another joked, referring to the viral weight loss drug. Meanwhile, others wrote that the seats are comparable to “slates of granite” and “plastic pool recliners.”

In a different comment, one person emphasized, “We are getting lawn chairs!” Another questioned, “is there an option to just stand?”

Related: Woman Who Stopped Kid Closing Plane Window in Viral Video Sparks Debate: An Expert Reveals Who's Right

TikTok The tray tables in the new design

While some comments point out that it looks like there’s more seats and less space in the new design, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed to PEOPLE that the seats “maintain the Customer-friendly width and legroom we currently offer on all aircraft configurations.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

TikTok Southwest Airlines' current seat design

They added that the updated interior will be featured on “new aircraft deliveries” beginning early 2025 and that the airline spent “18 months” researching and testing the comfort of the seats. The new design utilizes foam technology that’s “softer to the touch” and the headrest offers a “multi-adjustable” cushion as well.

“It will include new functionality, including in-seat power, a personal electronic device holder, and dual cup holders on the seatback tray with left-handed Customers in mind,” they add.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.