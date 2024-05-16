Southern University Human Jukebox to compete in 2024 National Battle of the Bands

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Southern University Human Jukebox will be participating in the 2024 National Battle of the Bands in Houston, Texas.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the event, according to a release. This year’s event theme is “Celebrating Champions of Culture,” which honors champions with their influence on music and culture.

The events and celebrations are set to begin on Friday, Aug. 23 and conclude with the Battle of the Bands showcase at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, Aug. 25.

“Celebrating 10 years of the National Battle of the Bands is a milestone that goes beyond music—it’s about the impact these bands have on their communities and the broader cultural landscape,” said Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing and Executive Producer of National Battle of the Bands. “This anniversary is a testament to the enduring spirit and resilience of HBCU marching bands, and we are proud to continue amplifying their incredible stories and contributions.”

In a lineup released by organizers, Friday, Aug. 23, J.P. Morgan Chase is hosting an Entrepreneur Conference at the Deluxe Theatre. On that same day, organizers planned a “Back on the Yard” Greek Stroll-Off Competition on the campus of Texas Southern University. Organizers also listed a Feed the Homeless care initiative for Saturday, Aug 24.

To close out the weekend, organizers planned a fan fest, which is an HBCU college fair and career fair, followed by musical performances including Grammy-award-winning artist Lecrae. The National Battle of the Bands is the final event.

The other bands participating in the National Battle of the Bands include Bethune-Cookman University, Jackson State University, Miles College, Prairie View A&M University, Tennessee State University, Texas Southern University and Tuskegee University.

Pre-sale tickets for email subscribers and past ticket purchasers are now available through May 21. Public ticket sales begin on May 22 and start at $25 through the National Battle of the Bands website or Ticketmaster.

