'Southern Charm' star Madison LeCroy says plastic surgery 'transformed' her body: 'If it makes you feel better about yourself, do it'

Madison LeCroy, star of 'Southern Charm' is opening up about her plastic surgery journey. (Photo: Bravo/NBCU via Getty Images)

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy shared her decision to get plastic surgery and why she recommends it for anyone who wants it.

"After giving birth to an 10-pound baby eight years ago, I no longer felt confident in my own skin," the 30-year-old reality star wrote beside a Saturday Instagram photo depicting her topless and covering her breasts. "I’ve always been fitness obsessed and aware of what I was eating but sometimes, no matter how much you diet and exercise, there are areas that don’t quite bounce back to where they were originally." LeCroy shares son Hudson with ex-husband Josh Hughes.

The hair stylist also tagged her doctor, Patrick O'Neill, who "gave me my confidence back and transformed the parts of my body that I was most self-conscious about. Women should never be shamed for doing anything that makes themselves more confident or love themselves more. If it makes you feel better about yourself, do it!"

LeCroy had posted about undergoing surgery back in October. "If life gives you lemons, Dr O’Neil can turn them to melons," she wrote in an Instagram post that depicted her laying on the operating table. "Thanks to his excellent team for making this momma feel like herself again."

On Saturday, LeCroy also shared a "before" image on her Instagram Stories. The photo depicted her lounging on a boat with an arrow pointing toward her bikini top.

LeCroy clearly has no regrets. As she wrote on Saturday, "If your sister, mother, daughter or friend is considering doing something to boost their confidence and self-worth, then support them. Just like Dolly Parton said, 'If I see something saggin,' baggin’ or dragin,' I’m gonna have it nipped, tucked or sucked.'"

