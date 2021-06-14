Southern Charm 's Madison LeCroy Introduces Her New Beau in PDA-Filled Pics: 'Mad Happy'

Madison Lecroy/Instagram Madison LeCroy and partner

Madison LeCroy has a new love in her life!

The Southern Charm star, 30, teased her romantic relationship on Instagram Sunday, sharing a collection of photos of herself on a boat with her mystery man as they took in the scenery on Lake Tahoe in California.

The snapshots showed LeCroy and her beau with their arms around each other. The couple smiled in snuggled-up selfies on the water, and smooched in a black-and-white shot.

"Madhappy.," the Bravo star wrote in her caption.

A rep for LeCroy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the relationship.

LeCroy's post comes four months after she spoke out amid speculation that she had an affair with Alex Rodriguez, who was engaged to Jennifer Lopez at the time. (The two have since gone their separate ways.)

The reality star alleged that she and the retired professional baseball player had communicated over the phone, but denied that they ever had a physical relationship.

A source who knows Rodriguez, 45, told PEOPLE at the time, "It's a B.S. story. Alex has never met her."

In an interview with the New York Post's Page Six, LeCroy claimed that the pair had "spoken on the phone" - in calls she said were "innocent" - but added that they'd "never met up" and "never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance."

LeCroy reportedly had a fling with Kristin Cavallari's ex Jay Cutler back in December, with a source telling PEOPLE in January, "Jay reached out to Madison and they spent time together. ... She flew out to see him after filming the Southern Charm reunion last month."

She and her ex Austen Kroll butted heads over her brief relationship with Cutler, 38, during February's reunion show, during which Kroll accused her of connecting with the former NFL star just to get back at Kroll for befriending Cavallari, 34.

"That's the vindictiveness she has," said Kroll, 33. "It's all revenge."

The Southern Charm star then presented her DMs with Cutler, attempting to prove that the athlete reached out to her first.

"Don't be mad about it," she said.