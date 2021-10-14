'Southern Charm' star Madison LeCroy is engaged to boyfriend of 6 months: ‘It’s when you least expect it'

Madison LeCroy, of Southern Charm fame, is engaged.

The 31-year-old reality star shared that her boyfriend of six months, Brett, proposed on Friday.

“I am engaged!" she said Thursday on Amazon Live. "I’m so excited because I honestly had no clue at the time" that he was going to propose. "We traveled a good bit around the world, and I kinda thought it would possibly happen then, but I think it's when you least expect it.”

Madison LeCroy shows off her engagement ring. (Screenshot: Amazon Live)

She called it a "very special moment for my family," noting that Brett asked her 8-year-old son Hudson's permission and involved him in the proposal. It took place during a belated birthday dinner for LeCroy. She said Hudson, who got dressed up to help with the proposal, kept it a secret for over a month.

The salon owner — who made it Instagram official with Brett in June — posted photos from the night out last week, but didn't indicate it was an engagement because she wanted to tell her family first.

The Bravo star praised Brett — about whom she hasn't shared many details, beyond him residing in another state — for "doing really good" with the diamond ring. She said she tipped him off to a jeweler she works with in New York to help with her dream ring.

"We’ve been crying for the last week because we’ve been overwhelmed with the excitement," she added.

She also called Brett a great "role model for my son," adding, "Pinch me. I feel like everybody legit needs to find this — or I hope that they do. This has been an experience that I have never felt ever in my entire life."

During the video, LeCroy also denied that she was pregnant. She added that "hopefully" she'll be able to have "a little girl one day" — and Hudson would love to have a sibling. "That will be later down the line."

As far as wedding planning, she said she expects it to be a year away. Right now, she knows they'll have about 50 guests, but she has no plans beyond that as far as a dress or venue.

The South Carolina-based star's personal life has long been a topic of conversation. That's because her relationship with Austen Kroll played out in the Bravo drama. They were on and off for years before their split was announced in December 2020.

LeCroy went on to make headlines when it was revealed earlier this year that Alex Rodriguez DMed her while he was engaged to Jennifer Lopez. The scandal actually reconnected Lopez and her ex Ben Affleck, who reached out to his JLo around the time and they reconnected.

LeCroy also had a brief thing with Jay Cutler, the former football player who's in the process of divorcing Kristin Cavallari. LeCroy leaked some of her text messages with Cutler in January after it fizzled.

In the segment announcing her engagement, LeCroy was asked which of her exes reached out to congratulate her about the news. She said just Hudson's father, calling him "very supportive." She added that he is the only one of her exes that "meant something to me" anyway.