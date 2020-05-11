Southern Charm 's Kathryn Dennis Apologizes for Racially "Offensive" Messages

Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis forgot about... well, the charm.

The Bravo reality TV star has found herself in hot water and is now apologizing for her racially "offensive" messages that she sent to radio show host, Tamika Gadsden.

For some backstory: Over the weekend, the radio show host called out a beauty salon owner in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina for hosting a "Trump boat parade."

"In Charleston you learn, fairly quickly, that the face of White Supremacy resembles that of the boutique-owning, gatekeeping glitterati," Tamika shared on Twitter, alongside screenshots of the salon owner's event that was originally posted on Instagram Stories.

She added, "This is Katie Shields, owner of Mylk Bar in Mt. Pleasant. She's organizing a Nautical MAGA rally with her friends. Katie is reprehensible."

So how does the Southern Charm star fit into this? Not long after, Tamika posted her Instagram conversation with Kathryn over the matter.

"I guess I didn't give her the response she wanted," the radio host wrote in reference to the Southern Charm star's messages.

Some of the Instagram DMs show Kathryn asking Tamika, "Why are you calling us 'white people?' that is so racist." Another message from the Bravolebrity reads, "Ha dude u are crazy."

It appeared Kathryn didn't stop there.

In other messages Tamika shared online, the Southern Charm star also wrote, "Grow a pair."

She added, "That's how serious I take this," and also included a monkey emoji. Another response read, "You'll learn."

Tamika took to Twitter to slam the reality TV personality over her Instagram messages.

"This is what happens when a Black woman in #Charleston speaks up against white supremacy in the form of MAGA rallies," Tamika's caption read, alongside a screenshot of her and Kathryn's Instagram exchange.

She continued, "My comments re: Mylk Bar prompted this @BravoTV "actor" @KathrynDennis to taunt me with monkey emojis in my DMs. Along with a whole host of other names."

In light of the messages surfacing, the Southern Charm star issued an apology.

"I want to acknowledge that using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive, and from the bottom of my heart I sincerely apologize to anyone and everyone I hurt," she expressed on Monday. "Although the context was not my intention, there are no "if ands or buts" that excuse me... part 1."

Adding, "Part 2: ....I did not give it thought, and it was and is wrong. I know I am not that person. I know and will do better."

