South Korea Surprises MipTV Attendees With New Projects About Body Organs, Killer Fungi and a Call for ‘Bridging the Gaps and Healing the Paws’

First, there was “The Last of Us,” set decades into a pandemic caused by a mass fungal infection. “And Then There Was Fungi,” at least according to GloSketch, presenting its new factual documentary series during K-Contents showcase at MipTV.

“Scientists agree that fungi could cause the next pandemic and we are unprepared,” pointed out Daeil Song, admitting the show was inspired by a novel written by Agatha Christie.

More from Variety

“However, this time, the criminal is not a person. It’s killer fungi!”

Over the course of four episodes, each 30 minutes-long, the makers will try to answer one pressing question: Have fungi suddenly turned against humanity? After all, no one is safe from it – not even your hot beverages.

“They can be found in coffee beans too – maybe even in the coffee you were drinking today.”

But upcoming Korean shows will be scaring viewers also in a more traditional way, with “bizarre” omnibus horror thriller “The Anatomy” paving the way.

“In Genesis 1:27, there is a saying: ‘So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them.’ Human beings are defined by their bodies. It’s in our instinct to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen them. I think it’s because we need a body to be recognized as human beings,” said writer In Hwan Yeo.

In the first season – inspired by the likes of “Black Mirror” and Amazon Prime’s “Solos” – specific body organs “are revived in several forms.”

“The show will maximize dark human emotions and instincts, such as desire, obsession, hatred, resentment or revenge,” he said, also announcing a standalone film “Ear,” set within the same universe.

“I hope it will leave a lasting impression.”

So will the crowd-pleasing reality show “Animal Rescue 3677” – developed by Boda Media Group – where “animals don’t go [anywhere]. We do!”

Quite literally, as it will see a rescue team head to the islands to help abandoned and injured animals. Not a small feat, considering there are 3,677 islands in the country.

And Then There Was Fungi

“Even though it’s not possible to shoot an episode on each of them, I will visit as many as possible,” promised director Woo Young Choi.

“Three years ago, I made a documentary on one of these islands and I saw many stray dogs that wouldn’t be taken to hospitals or were simply abandoned. I couldn’t forget what I saw there.”

Now, a team led by veterinarian Park Soon-seok – “he believes that all sick animals, from ants to elephants, should be treated with care” – and rapper Cheetah will try to help them over the course of 12 episodes.

“I want to show how people can happily coexist with animals and provide them with medical support – even in remote areas. It’s all about bridging the gaps and healing the paws,” he said.

Smaller “humble” creatures will also feature in “The Hidden Kingdom of Galls” by Heyrang Production, dedicated to a “special relationship between insects and plants” and proving that “human intelligence is nothing compared to the splendor of nature.” This “open invitation to the unseen microcosmic world” is currently eyeing the global market, it was revealed.

On the fictional front, “Detective Hongryeon” – written by Sua Lee – will go back to the times of the Joseon Dynasty to deliver a “joint investigation between humans and ghosts,” while “Plastic Surgery” by Lingaling, a “life-rebuilding medical drama,” will focus on a genius plastic surgeon who “treats other people’s scars but can’t see his own.”

An even stronger form of delusion will be explored in “Sticker,” which will be split into a six-part OTT drama series and a feature film.

Developed by MooAm Production, it provides a “thrilling glimpse” into the digital obsession of an influencer who wants everyone to look at her, until she realizes someone actually is: there’s a stranger in her closet! But don’t expect your usual story about a female victim as this time, the roles will be reversed.

“Stalk silently, stick suddenly,” teased the team.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.