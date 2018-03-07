Soundtrack legend John Williams to quit Star Wars after episode IX

His soaring strings and trumpets are as much a part of Star Wars lore as the X-Wing or the lightsaber.

But legendary Hollywood composer John Williams has said that he will quit the series after Star Wars IX.

“We know J.J. Abrams is preparing [Episode IX] now that I will hopefully do next year for him. I look forward to it,” he said during an interview with US classical radio station KUSC.

“It will round out a series of nine, that will be quite enough for me.”

He also said that he has donated his vast collection of scores and manuscripts to the Juilliard School, the famous arts conservatory in New York.

Williams has scored all nine movies in the Star Wars saga, as well as his work appearing in the recent spin-off Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

As well as the Star Wars movies, Williams, now 86, also written unforgettable themes for movies like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the Indiana Jones films, Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Jurassic Park.

He’s won 24 Grammys, seven BAFTAs, four Golden Globes and five Oscars for his work.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will be the next film in the series to be adorned by his famous opening theme, due out across the UK on May 25.

