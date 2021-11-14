As an early Black Friday treat, Amazon brings you 'next level' earbuds for just $36

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

SoundPEATS are Airpod competitors—and they're massively on sale! (Photo: Amazon)

Just like you, we’re always on the lookout for an exceptional pair of Bluetooth earbuds that won’t break the bank—and also won’t literally break after a few uses. One of the best audio brands on our radar is SoundPEATS, and we just spotted an amazing deal—right now you can get SoundPEATS TrueAir2 Wireless Earbuds for just $36 (down from $46).

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

If you’ve been heavily invested in Apple AirPods for a while, listen up: SoundPEATS TrueAir2 earbuds are a fierce competitor. Let’s take a look!

$36 $46 at Amazon

Over 2,200 Amazon reviewers agree that these earbuds are exceptional. “The sound is very clear and have plenty of punch,” wrote a fan of these Bluetooth buds that deliver such crisp Hi-Fi sound you won’t believe your ears.

“The Soundpeats TrueAir2 are a pair of Airpod-like earbuds that provide so much for such a small price,” raved a five-star reviewer. “Sound quality is next level, better than any other budget true wireless earbud I have tried. It comes in a beautiful compact case and is very well built...”

Up your game with a stellar pair of buds. (Photo: Amazon)

You can also make and answer calls or use voice commands—and just like Apple AirPods, you can access on-ear controls to manipulate volume, play and pause or switch between music and phone calls. A full charge is five hours, but use the included charging case and you’ll get up to four times that.

This pair uses a four-microphone design (two for each bud) and cVc 8.0 noise cancellation to reduce environment noise, so your phone calls will be crystal clear. It also provides ultra realistic audio and connects to any device, from Android to Apple iPhone.

“These earphones do whatever AirPods do, for a quarter of the price,” shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. “The earphones look sleek, fit comfortably in the ear (I was even able to wear them for a run and they stayed in), and the sound quality exceeds expectations! ...Very good noise canceling.”

Story continues

Grab them for 36 bucks — while you can.

$36 $46 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Video game deals:

Smart home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.