These Soundbar Black Friday Deals Prove That Cinema-Like Audio Can Be Affordable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

With the constant release of new movies and TV shows, having a home theater system that can recreate cinema-like audio quality is a must. While getting a new TV can help, one of the easiest (and most effective) upgrades is a good soundbar. The best soundbars can enhance dialogue in the quietest scenes, elevate action sequences, and even create virtual surround sound.

That said, high-quality soundbars often command a hefty price tag, costing anywhere between $300 to $700. To help save you some money on a new speaker system, we’ve tracked down all the best soundbar deals available right now, with some options available below $100. Snag these limited-time soundbar deals and add a premium soundbar to your home theater setup now.

What Are the Best Soundbar Deals?

Whether you’ve got the money to shell for a high-quality soundbar or you’re trying to update your home theater on a budget, check out these soundbar deals live right now. Order online today and get these soundbars for those at-home movie nights in the near future.

speaker subwoofer combo

$169.99 $249.99 32% off

Buy Now on Amazon

A soundbar deal you won’t want to miss is this one on the TCL Alto 8i. Even at its low price, you can expect a decent bass-heavy wireless subwoofer and wireless connectivity through Bluetooth. This gadget is easy to set up via HDMI or optical cables.

That’s not all — this budget pick also has assorted sound modes for personalized sound and is Roku TV-ready, so you can connect it to your streaming device. With Dolby Digital Decoding, you’ll get maximum sound clarity as you game, stream, and more.

The only downside? It does not have Dolby Atmos for that cinema-quality surround sound like some of the other picks on this list. But, at its low price point of just $169.99, it’s worth considering.

soundbar speaker with subwoofer

$207 $397 48% off

Buy Now on Amazon

In terms of bang for your buck, you’ll be hard-pressed to do better than this Samsung HW-B650 soundbar. The bar projects “3D sound,” meaning you get a surround sound effect with just a single device.

The HW-B650 package includes a subwoofer, improving low-end for music, soundtracks, and action scenes. Another thing we love about this soundbar is its adaptive sound feature, which automatically adjusts to make voices clearer and loud scenes less abrasive.

polk speaker soundbar

$249 $399 38% off

Buy Now On Amazon

For a soundbar that’s friendly with tight spaces, pick up this Polk Audio Signa S2 soundbar. It comes with a wireless subwoofer and a powerful ‘bar (both on the small side), and the package is discounted, bringing the price to just $249.

$199 $279 29% off

Buy Now on Amazon

If you want premium sound in a standalone soundbar (i.e. no subwoofer), check out this Bose TV Soundbar. The highly-rated device uses five full-range drivers to create a room-filling sound all on its own.

cheap soundbar amazon

$63.99 $108.99 41% off

Buy Now on Amazon

This soundbar and subwoofer package from Riowois is one of the best options if you’re shopping on a tight budget. But don’t let the affordability fool you — This soundbar packs a punch. The main speaker features multiple drivers and “3D sound” capabilities, ensuring room-filling audio for movies, video games, or TV shows. Meanwhile, the subwoofer upgrades the bass for that rumbling feel.

One of our favorite things about the Riowois soundbar is its design. AT 29 inches long, the tech is very small, fitting easily on a cluttered TV stand. The woofer is similarly well-sized, making it easy to tuck discreetly in a corner of the room.

high end soundbar sony

$698 $999.99 30% off

Buy Now on Amazon

One great way to take advantage of tech sales is to save big on premium devices. This Sony HT-A5000 soundbar, for example, is a high-end option that’s been marked down to $698.

The standout feature of the HT-A5000 is its ability to fill an entire room with crisp, loud sound. One way it accomplishes this better than others is with spatial sound mapping, which learns the acoustics of your room and projects sound accordingly.

You also get a more accurate audio response time thanks to the speaker’s passthrough capabilities, which let you run audio from your game console or streaming device through the speaker to the TV, instead of through the TV and then to the speaker.

$79 $89.99 12% off

Buy Now on Amazon

Hisense is known for its stellar TVs, but did you know the brand makes top-notch soundbars too? Pick up the Hisense HS214 2.1ch soundbar right now for just $79.

This soundbar comes with its own wireless 200-watt subwoofer that will highlight low-end frequencies while also delivering bass-heavy audio. You can also adjust and customize your sound through the various EQ modes on the included Hisense remote. Modify your sound for the big game with just a few clicks.

Connect this device easily to your TV via an HDMI cable and even use the in-built Bluetooth to play music and more through your smartphone or tablet.

$349 $499 30% off

Buy Now On Amazon

If you’re looking to save some serious dough on a quality soundbar, consider Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX Sound Bar. Normally $500, it’s currently discounted 30%, bringing the price down to just $349.

A two-piece system, the MagniFi Mini comes with a soundbar speaker system and a wirelessly-connected subwoofer. The soundbar is very impressive, packing an array of drivers and tweeters to provide Polk’s “3D Audio”; a sophisticated virtual surround sound. It also comes with a built-in Chromecast device, meaning you only need the speaker and a TV to stream all TV series and movies.

cheap soundbar amazon

$69.99 $89.99 22% off

Buy Now on Amazon

In need of something affordable and compact to upgrade your TV audio? Pick up this soundbar from Wohome, which is currently going for just $69.99. Despite its low price tag, the soundbar is very capable with four tweeters and two bass reflex tubes.

tv soundbar wall mount

$31.44 $36.99 15% off

Buy Now on Amazon

Once you choose your new soundbar, we recommend mounting it for the best-looking media center possible. If you go that route, pick up this rugged Mounting Dream bracket (which also has a mount for your TV).

