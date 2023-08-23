Sound Is Shining: House of Marley’s Sustainable Bamboo Speakers Are On Sale for $75

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.



Like the values touted by its namesake, Bob Marley, the audio brand House of Marley was founded upon the principles of good sound and good sustainability. Now, the company is offering up a good sale as well, with a new Amazon deal dropping the price of its Get Together Portable Speaker down to just $74.99. Regularly $119.99+, the new offer saves you almost 40% off the top-rated Bluetooth speaker.

The House of Marley Get Together Mini Speaker delivers crisp, vibrant sound from an eco-friendly housing. The wireless speakers are made from solid bamboo and the brand’s sustainable “REWIND” material, which is a mix of hemp, organic cotton and recycled plastic bottles. Everything is also delivered in 100% recyclable packaging.



Sustainability aside, the portable speakers delivers some seriously impressive specs, with 2.5-inch subwoofers and one-inch tweeters producing warm, well-balanced sound. Though the mini speaker measures just 11.8 x 2.95 x 3.7 inches, audio is loud enough to fill an entire room or small studio apartment. Battery life is great too, with up to 10 hours of playtime from a single charge.



Everything pairs easily via Bluetooth, and the brand says its advanced Bluetooth technology keeps your device paired to the speaker even when up to 45 feet away.



This wireless speaker features a built-in microphone, so you can use it to take calls, in addition to listening to music. A USB port lets you charge your phone through the speaker unit, say, if you’re at the beach or park.



Of course, why you’ll really want to buy this speaker is because of its low footprint on the environment. Electronics waste continues to be a major problem, but House of Marley is committed to finding new ways to offer up solid, sustainably-made products. The company also donates a portion of proceeds every year to support global reforestation and ocean conservation.



Regularly $119.99+, get the House of Marley bamboo speaker on sale for just $74.99 here. As with all Amazon deals, this offer could end at any time so we recommend grabbing the discount while it’s still live.

