Raise your TV-audio game with this 2.1-channel soundbar, now $30 off at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Built-in TV speakers make ears cry. Enjoy much-improved audio with a soundbar like this. (Photo: Amazon)

There are two things every modern TV owner should know. The first is how to disable the dreaded soap-opera effect that seems to be the default on all new TVs. The second is, your TV's built-in speakers are either mediocre or downright terrible and should be replaced.

Don't worry, you don't have to rip open the cabinet and pry out those speakers; you just need to add a soundbar — basically an external speaker that provides more audio power and, just as important, points the sound directly at you instead of down or to the rear.

You could easily spend hundreds of dollars on one of these, but I'll argue that you don't have to. Even an inexpensive model can deliver a big improvement to your listening experience.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Kmouk 2.1-channel soundbar for $80 after clipping the on-page $20-off coupon. It normally sells for $110.

As per usual, Amazon Prime members get free shipping. Not a member? Let's fix that. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. In addition to occasional extra discounts like this one, you'll get free one- or two-day shipping on nearly everything. (Of course, even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).

$80 $110 at Amazon

Turn off those distracting subtitles and hear it clearly the first time! (Photo: Amazon)

Why this soundbar over the countless other off-brand models out there? For starters, it incorporates a total of six speakers: four drivers and two subwoofers. The latter won't give you quite the same bass response as a separate, standalone subwoofer, but it's certainly better than none at all.

I also like that it has an alphanumeric LCD facing the front, one that lets you see which mode is selected, volume level and so on. Most budget soundbars lack that.

You can connect the Kmouk to your TV via Bluetooth, optical, HDMI or line-in. That covers all the important connectivity bases. What about controlling the its power and volume using your TV remote? Although Kmouk says you can't, there's anecdotal evidence you can: Some reviewers report that it works. And it should, assuming your TV has an HDMI-ARC output and you plug the soundbar into it.

Story continues

By the way, that Bluetooth option I mentioned? You can also pair this speaker to your phone or tablet and use it for music. So, yep, it's two speakers in one.

I haven't yet tried it, but 160 Amazon customers collectively rated it 4.3 stars. And I've tried similar soundbars; they've all made a big difference in overall TV audio quality. At this price, I definitely recommend giving it a listen.

$80 $110 at Amazon

Want to see more Amazon deals? Check them out below:

TV deals:

· TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV, $230 (was $350), amazon.com

· Insignia 55 inch NS-55F301NA22 F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $390 (was $550), amazon.com

· TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV, $428 (was $600), amazon.com

· Sony X85J 85" 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV, $2,198 (was $2,800), amazon.com

· Samsung 85-Inch AU8000 4K UHD HDR Smart TV, $1,698 (was $2,200), amazon.com

Headphone and earbud deals:

· Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $110 (was $159), amazon.com

· Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $200 (was $350), amazon.com

· Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds, $100 (was $130), amazon.com

· Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones, $40 (was $60), amazon.com

Smartphone, smartwatch and tablet deals:

· Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet, $90 (was $140), amazon.com

· Fossil Women's Gen 5E 42mm Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch, $165 (was $250), amazon.com

· Motorola One 5G Ace Unlocked Smart Phone, $330 (was $400), amazon.com

· Fossil Men's Gen 5E 44mm Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch, $160 (was $250), amazon.com

· Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch 64GB Android Tablet, $160 (was $200), amazon.com

Gaming deals:

· Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - Nintendo Switch Standard Edition, $15 (was $60), amazon.com

· Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse, $42.50 (was $80), amazon.com

· Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - Nintendo Switch, $40 (was $60), amazon.com

· Redragon K552 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, $35 (was $40), amazon.com

· Marvel Avengers Gaming Chair, $190 with on-page coupon (was $258), amazon.com

Smart home deals:

· Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat, $91 (was $130), amazon.com

· Smonet Bluetooth Keyless Entry Keypad, $135 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com

· Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Home Camera, $31 (was $40), amazon.com

Vacuum deals:

· iRobot Roomba i7+, $749 (was $1,000), amazon.com

· Eureka Flash Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $120 (was $145), amazon.com

· Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum, $140 (was $196), amazon.com

· Oreck U2000RB-1 Professional Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $165 (was $266), amazon.com

· Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac, $176 (was $280), amazon.com

Kitchen deals:

· Ultrean Air Fryer, XL 6 Quart 8-in-1 Electric Hot Air Fryer, $80 (was $110), amazon.com

· Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $18 (was $27), amazon.com

· Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker, $180 (was $250), amazon.com

· Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $180 (was $300), amazon.com

· Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $80 (was $116), amazon.com

Beauty deals:

· Covergirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara, $4 (was $11), amazon.com

· Baimei Rose Quartz Facial Massage Roller & Gua Sha, $15 (was $20), amazon.com

· Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35 (was $60), amazon.com

· TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com

Style deals:

· Merokeety Womens Winter Long Sleeve Button Sherpa Jacket, $37 with on-page coupon (was $55), amazon.com

· Women's Long Plaid Blanket Chunky Oversized Winter/Fall Warm Scarf, $8 (was $30), amazon.com

· Satina High Waisted Leggings for Women, $14 (was $20), amazon.com

· Anrabess Womens Turtleneck, $30 (was $53), amazon.com

· Merokeety Women's Long Sleeve Waffle Knit Sweater, $31 (was $46), amazon.com

Bedding and home deals:

· MooMee Bedding Duvet Cover Set, $60 (was $90), amazon.com

· Queen Size Cooling Mattress Topper, $40 (was $60), amazon.com

· Homelike Moment Lightweight Comforter Set, $57 (was $90), amazon.com

· Laura Ashley Home Annalise Collection Comforter Set, $111 (was $180), amazon.com

· LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets, $35 (was $57), amazon.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.