‘Our Souls At Night’ trailer: Jane Fonda and Robert Redford still have soulful movie chemistry

Jane Fonda and Robert Redford first teamed up on the big screen 50 years ago in Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park, and now Netflix has brought them back together for the tender and soulful drama Our Souls at Night. The movie marks their fourth together and it recently earned favorable reviews at its world premiere in Venice.

Adapted from the novel of same name by Kent Haruf, Our Souls at Night begins with Fonda’s Addie Moore knocking on the door of Redford’s Louis Waters. Both of them have lost their significant other and Addie proposes the two begin spending their nights together in bed. Her offer doesn’t involve sex, just the hope for connection late in life. Louis agrees despite some reservations and the two spark a soulful connection as they learn about each other’s histories.

Jane Fonda and Robert Redford in 'Our Souls at Night' (Photo: Kerry Brown)

Our Souls at Night is directed by Ritesh Batra, his second movie of the year after The Sense of an Ending. Netflix will debut the film on Sept. 29.

How Jane Fonda's crush on Robert Redford got in the way of filming:

