Soul Train Awards 2023 Complete Winners List: SZA Leads Night With Usher & Victoria Monét Also Taking Trophies

Keke Palmer helmed the 2023 Soul Train Awards that saw SZA lead the night taking home the most trophies including Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award.

Usher nabbed three trophies in category wins for Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Certified Soul Award, and Best Collaboration with Summer Walker and 21 Savage for “Good Good.” Victoria Monét won two awards in the Best Dance Performance and Video of The Year categories.

Janelle Monáe took the Spirit of Soul Award while T-Pain was honored with the Legend Award.

BET broadcast the show that saw performances by BJ the Chicago Kid, Coco Jones, Danté Bowe, Fridayy, Jermaine Dupri, Maeta, Muni Long, SWV and host Palmer also took the stage for a musical number. Appearances throughout the night included David Banner, Flyana Boss, Ms. Pat, Robin Thede, Serayah, Tamar Braxton, among many others.

Check out all the winners of the night in the list posted below.

Soul Train Awards 2023 Winners List

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Certified Soul Award

Usher

Best R&B / Soul Female Artist

SZA

Best R&B / Soul Male Artist

Usher

Best Gospel / Inspirational Award

All Things Kirk Franklin

Song of the Year

“Snooze”

SZA

Album of the Year

SOS

SZA

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Snooze”

SZA

Best Dance Performance

“On My mama”

Victoria Monét

Best Collaboration

“Good Good”

Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

Best Group

Maverick City Music

Video of the Year

“On My Mama”

Victoria Monét

