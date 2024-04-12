Soul blues artist Johnny Rawls to headline Grand Forks' Blues on the Red

Apr. 11—GRAND FORKS — Blues on the Red will return to Grand Forks' Town Square on June 29 with Johnny Rawls headlining and Jennifer Lyn and the Groove Revival opening.

The concert, presented by the Olive Ann Hotel and the Downtown Development Association, has become a "hallmark event for Grand Forks, attracting music enthusiasts of all ages to enjoy the rich sounds of blues music," according to a release from the DDA.

In a statement, 322 Hospitality Group director of marketing Allison Johnson said the Olive Ann is committed to fostering vibrant experiences in downtown Grand Forks.

"As our boutique hotel continues to welcome guests, our goal is to enrich their stay by immersing them in the charm of downtown," Johnson said. "Blues on the Red epitomizes this commitment, offering a fusion of music, food trucks, and beverages. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Downtown Development Association (DDA) in advancing their mission, further enhancing the downtown experience."

Soul blues legend Johnny Rawls is an internationally recognized recording artist, music producer and songwriter with a career spanning more than 50 years. The Columbia, Mississippi, native began his professional career as a saxophone player at age 15 in the backing band for artists including ZZ Hill, Little Johny Taylor, Joe Tex and The Sweet Inspirations. He made his first solo recording in 1985 and has toured extensively throughout North American and overseas.

Jennifer Lyn, of Jennifer Lyn and the Groove Revival, is a North Dakota-based vocalist, guitarist, songwriter, engineer and producer. Most recently, the band released their 2023 EP "Gypsy Soul," which spent 16 weeks on the Roots Music Report charts, peaking at the #2 Blues Rock spot. They have toured throughout the upper Midwest.

Tickets to Blues on the Red can be purchased at downtownforks.com/blues or at the gate on the day of the event. Kids 12 and under get free admission. Gates will open at 5 p.m., the opening act will start at 6 p.m. and the headliner will start at 8 p.m. Food trucks and beverage vendors will be available, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.