‘Sorry for your loss’: Why Khloe Kardashian got trolled after O.J. Simpson’s death

Khloe Kardashian may want to turn off her Instagram comments for a minute.

While the reality star was minding her own business on vacation in Turks and Caicos on Thursday, news broke that O.J. Simpson had died the day earlier, succumbing to prostate cancer in his Las Vegas home.

The fallen NFL star, 76, was long believed to be Khloe’s real father by conspiracy theorists, who descended on her most recent post.

Next to a video of the 39-year-old mother of two strolling along a pristine beach, trolls sent in a flood of “condolences.”

“Sorry for your loss.”

“Any passing of a human is so sad.”

“Thoughts and prayers to you and yours.”

“Can’t imagine what you’re going through.”

At least a few folks weren’t there for the maudlin jokes; e.g., “Bullying someone isn’t cute.”

So will Khloe still be dogged with this rumor even after Simpson’s death? The Good American designer has been dealing with this paternity thing for over a decade now.

This hot mess began after her mother, Kris Jenner, admitted in her 2011 memoir to cheating on her husband, late lawyer Robert Kardashian, without naming names.

Gossip hounds suspected the other man was Simpson —and that their union produced Khloe, who does bear a striking resemblance to him.

Jenner has long denied she had anything with the disgraced running back, who was accused and acquitted of murdering her best friend Nicole Brown. Simpson at first joked he hooked up with Jenner, but ended up eventually denying it, too.

The whole matter could have been easily cleared up with a DNA test. Back in 2012, during the “Who’s Your Daddy” episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Jenner asked her daughter if she wanted to take one.

Khloe ended up saying no, because she felt fortunate to have “two “phenomenal fathers,” Robert Kardashian and stepdad, Olympic runner Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn Jenner.

“I don’t care what they’re saying,” Khloe said. “I don’t need someone to tell me who my family is.”