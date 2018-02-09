The Sopranos: The show's 10 greatest ever moments

It’s not without good cause that The Sopranos is held in such high regard. David Chase’s show first aired back in 1999 and over six seasons and 86 episodes, it redefined the TV drama. The show was a true game-changer, pioneering the golden age of television that we still enjoy today. It also featured one of the all-time great TV characters in Tony Soprano, a conflicted family man torn between his two lives, played to perfection by James Gandolfini.

The Sopranos was an intricately plotted epic, filled with faultless performances and gripping drama. It didn’t shy away from the violent side of the gangster lifestyle, and these moments of violence sat in contrast alongside the day-to-day stresses of domestic life.

Throughout its run there were numerous moments that proved to be especially memorable. They range from the touching and poignant to the shocking and intense. These are the scenes which played a huge part in making the show the compelling saga we know and love:

*WARNING – HUGE SPOILERS AHEAD*

10. Big Pussy gets whacked – ‘Funhouse’ (S2 E13)

The death of Salvatore ‘Big Pussy’ Bonpensiero was always on the cards, but that didn’t make it any less powerful when the moment finally arrived. Pussy was one of Tony’s oldest friends and his betrayal clearly cut deep. His decision to turn informant for the FBI was a crucial part of the show’s second season and Tony’s growing suspicion was finally confirmed when he found his friend’s wire.

Every moment during the gang’s trip out on Tony’s boat drips with tension as we wait for the inevitable to occur. Watching Tony and his friends come to terms with what must be done never fails to resonate. It’s a brutal moment that showed just how unforgiving and violent the life their way of life truly is.

9. Adriana’s death – ‘Long Term Parking’ (S5 E12)

Adriana’s decision to turn rat loomed large over the show’s fifth season. When the pressure got too much and she finally revealed her decision to Chris, it gave him a huge decision to make. We soon realise though that he has chosen to stay loyal to Tony and consequently Adriana’s fate is sealed.

Under the pretence of Chris being in hospital after a relapse, she takes a fateful car ride with Sil and you could cut the tension with a knife immediately. As they detour into remote woodland, her slow realisation of what is really happening is haunting to see. When they finally arrive at a secluded spot, she desperately tries to crawl to freedom, but to no avail. Adriana’s death was another vicious reminder that in the world of The Sopranos, some things can never be forgiven.

8. Dr Melfi doesn’t ask Tony – ‘Employee of the month’ (S3 E4)

The relationship between Dr Melfi and Tony was a huge part of the show’s dynamic. Tony’s discussions with his psychiatrist provided us with a vital insight into his thought process and provide a neat counterbalance to his unpredictable and combustible work life. Dr Melfi is a moral compass of sorts, sitting outside of the world of crime within which Tony operates.