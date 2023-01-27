Sopranos Actor John Ventimiglia's Daughter Odele Dead at 25

The family of The Sopranos actor John Ventimiglia is mourning the death of his daughter Odele Cape Ventimiglia.

The 25-year-old passed away on Jan. 12, according to her obituary. Her mom, Belinda Cape, also confirmed the news in a Jan. 21 Facebook post.

"Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele's funeral notice," she wrote. "Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished Odele was to so many. Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives."

The cause of Odele's death was not revealed. According to Belinda's Facebook post, a funeral service was held in Brooklyn, New York on Jan. 26.

In addition to her parents and sister, Odele is survived by her 2-month-old daughter Shiloh. According to the obituary, the family asked mourners to donate to a GoFundMe account in lieu of sending flowers to help cover Shiloh's future education costs.

"Odele was extraordinary," the obituary read, "and will be forever missed."

According to People, Lucinda also paid tribute to Odele on social media.

"Words will never be enough to express the grief we are all feeling," she wrote on her Instagram account, which has since been made private, per the outlet. "I loved my little sister a lot and I will spend the rest of my life searching for her in everything."

Lucinda reportedly added, "My family and I are so grateful for all the care and support we have been receiving during this impossible time. It has never been more clear how much she meant to so many people. Sending love to everyone who is trying to cope with her loss - look after each other and keep Odele in your thoughts."

E! News has reached out to a rep for John, who played Artie Bucco on The Sopranos, for comment but has yet to hear back.

