Sophie Turner Wears High Heels and a Red Dress to Her Rehearsal Dinner

Sophie Turner was spotted wearing a red sleeveless sheath dress and heels for her rehearsal dinner with Joe Jonas this evening in the south of France. Jonas matched in a red suit.

The look is reminiscent of a viral line in the Jonas Brothers' song, "Burnin' Up."

Guests, including Priyanka Chopra and Ashley Graham, wore white to the dinner.

Sophie Turner is the embodiment of the Jonas Brothers song "Burnin' Up" at her rehearsal dinner with Joe Jonas tonight. The Game of Thrones actress showed up literally wearing high heels and a red dress, bringing an iconic line from the 2008 hit to life. To be more specific, Turner wore a sleeveless sheath number and metallic heeled sandals for the fiery look-but we like the JoBros' description better.





Photos from the celebration in the south of France show that Jonas matched in a crimson suit, while the rest of their guests wore white. (We love a color-coordinated dress code.) Among those in tow included Priyanka Chopra, who just wed Nick Jonas in December, Kevin and Danielle Jonas, and Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin.

